Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014



Share buyback - 66th Interim Reporting





In the time period from 16 March 2020 until and including 22 March 2020, a number of 4,490,206 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft; on 3 December 2018, Siemens Aktiengesellschaft disclosed pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 the begin of the share buyback on 3 December 2018.

Shares were bought back as follows:

Day of purchase

Aggregated volume in shares

Weighted average price

16/03/2020

1,352,599

65.06419

17/03/2020

1,384,789

65.89946

18/03/2020

1,154,771

61.55270

19/03/2020

310,547

61.02900

20/03/2020

287,500

66.11585



The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (www.siemens.com/ir).

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the time period from 3 December 2018 until and including 22 March 2020 amounts to 21,948,273 shares.

The purchase of the shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by Siemens Aktiengesellschaft; the shares are repurchased exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).

Munich, 23 March 2020

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft



The Managing Board