DGAP-CMS: Siemens Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information

2020. március 23., hétfő, 11:10







DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Siemens Aktiengesellschaft


/ Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 Share buyback - 66th Interim Reporting






Siemens Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information








23.03.2020 / 11:10



Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014

Share buyback - 66th Interim Reporting


In the time period from 16 March 2020 until and including 22 March 2020, a number of 4,490,206 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft; on 3 December 2018, Siemens Aktiengesellschaft disclosed pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 the begin of the share buyback on 3 December 2018.



Shares were bought back as follows:





















Day of purchase Aggregated volume in shares Weighted average price
16/03/2020 1,352,599 65.06419
17/03/2020 1,384,789 65.89946
18/03/2020 1,154,771 61.55270
19/03/2020 310,547 61.02900
20/03/2020 287,500 66.11585

 

The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (www.siemens.com/ir).



The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the time period from 3 December 2018 until and including 22 March 2020 amounts to 21,948,273 shares.



The purchase of the shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by Siemens Aktiengesellschaft; the shares are repurchased exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).



Munich, 23 March 2020



Siemens Aktiengesellschaft

The Managing Board















23.03.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: Siemens Aktiengesellschaft

Werner-von-Siemens-Str. 1

80333 München

Germany
Internet: www.siemens.com





 
End of News DGAP News Service




1003995  23.03.2020 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1003995&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum