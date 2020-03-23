DGAP-DD: Deutsche Beteiligungs AG english

23.03.2020 / 11:50




The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title:
First name: Torsten
Last name(s): Grede

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Member of the managing body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Deutsche Beteiligungs AG


b) LEI

529900I88AOT7YXRMQ23 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A1TNUT7


b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition


c) Price(s) and volume(s)





































Price(s) Volume(s)
23.85 EUR 9063.00 EUR
23.85 EUR 2098.80 EUR
23.85 EUR 1550.25 EUR
23.85 EUR 8085.15 EUR
23.85 EUR 1001.70 EUR
23.85 EUR 477.00 EUR
23.85 EUR 1574.10 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
23.8500 EUR 23850.0000 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2020-03-19; UTC+1


f) Place of the transaction




Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR














Language: English
Company: Deutsche Beteiligungs AG

Börsenstrasse 1

60313 Frankfurt am Main

Germany
Internet: www.dbag.de





 
