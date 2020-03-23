





















Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

















23.03.2020 / 11:50









The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.











































1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated







a) Name

Title:



First name:

Torsten

Last name(s):

Grede



2. Reason for the notification







a) Position / status

Position:

Member of the managing body







b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor







a) Name

Deutsche Beteiligungs AG





b) LEI

529900I88AOT7YXRMQ23



4. Details of the transaction(s)







a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type:

Share

ISIN:

DE000A1TNUT7





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

23.85 EUR





9063.00 EUR



23.85 EUR





2098.80 EUR



23.85 EUR





1550.25 EUR



23.85 EUR





8085.15 EUR



23.85 EUR





1001.70 EUR



23.85 EUR





477.00 EUR



23.85 EUR





1574.10 EUR







d) Aggregated information

Price

Aggregated volume

23.8500 EUR





23850.0000 EUR







e) Date of the transaction

2020-03-19; UTC+1





f) Place of the transaction

Name:

XETRA

MIC:

XETR



