Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 - 18 Interim Announcement





In the period from 16 March 2020 up to and including 20 March 2020, Deutsche Wohnen SE bought back a total of 758,496 shares of Deutsche Wohnen SE under the share buyback program; on 15 November 2019, Deutsche Wohnen SE disclosed pursuant to Art. 2 Sec. 1 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 the beginning of the share buyback on 15 November 2019.

The overall volume of the shares bought back daily and the daily volume-weighted average stock market prices of the shares are as follows:

Date

Aggregate volume

Weighted average price

(EUR)

16 March 2020

149,044

€ 30.1546

17 March 2020

150,920

€ 29.6111

18 March 2020

159,126

€ 28.5052

19 March 2020

153,217

€ 28.4002

20 March 2020

146,189

€ 30.5998

In total

758,496

€ 29.4318



The total number of shares which have been bought back under the buyback program from 15 November 2019 up to and including 20 March 2020 thus amounts to 8,031,806 shares.

The purchase of the Deutsche Wohnen shares was carried out by a bank commissioned by Deutsche Wohnen SE and exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA trading).

More detailed information pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 is available on the internet at https://www.deutsche-wohnen.com/share-buy-back.

Berlin, 23 March 2020

Deutsche Wohnen SE



The Management Board