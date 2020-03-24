DGAP-Ad-hoc: thyssenkrupp AG / Key word(s): Forecast





23-March-2020 / 18:00 CET/CEST





Reliable assessment of the business development in the 2019/2020 financial year currently not possible

Due to the global spread of the COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting impact on the economy, thyssenkrupp AG currently is not able to provide a reliable assessment of the business development of the group for the 2019/2020 financial year.

As a result, the forecast for the group for the financial year 2019/2020, which thyssenkrupp AG has published in the annual report for the financial year 2018/2019, is no longer maintained.

The group and its businesses react swiftly to the crisis. The focus is on the health of employees worldwide. The company also works consistently to limit the business impact of the crisis.

