DGAP-Adhoc: thyssenkrupp AG: Reliable assessment of the business development in the 2019/2020 financial year currently not possible
2020. március 23., hétfő, 18:00
DGAP-Ad-hoc: thyssenkrupp AG / Key word(s): Forecast
Disclosure of an inside information according to Article 17 MAR
Reliable assessment of the business development in the 2019/2020 financial year currently not possible
Due to the global spread of the COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting impact on the economy, thyssenkrupp AG currently is not able to provide a reliable assessment of the business development of the group for the 2019/2020 financial year.
As a result, the forecast for the group for the financial year 2019/2020, which thyssenkrupp AG has published in the annual report for the financial year 2018/2019, is no longer maintained.
The group and its businesses react swiftly to the crisis. The focus is on the health of employees worldwide. The company also works consistently to limit the business impact of the crisis.
Contact:
thyssenkrupp AG Investor Relations:
Dr. Claus Ehrenbeck
thyssenkrupp AG Communications:
Peter Sauer
www.thyssenkrupp.com/en
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|thyssenkrupp AG
|thyssenkrupp Allee 1
|45143 Essen
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)201 844-0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)201 844-536000
|E-mail:
|press@thyssenkrupp.com
|Internet:
|www.thyssenkrupp.com
|ISIN:
|DE0007500001
|WKN:
|750000
|Indices:
|MDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1004003
|Weitere Informationen im Internet unter Investor Relations
Further information can be found on our website under Investor Relations
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
1004003 23-March-2020 CET/CEST
