DGAP-Adhoc: thyssenkrupp AG: Reliable assessment of the business development in the 2019/2020 financial year currently not possible

2020. március 23., hétfő, 18:00





DGAP-Ad-hoc: thyssenkrupp AG / Key word(s): Forecast


23-March-2020 / 18:00 CET/CEST


Reliable assessment of the business development in the 2019/2020 financial year currently not possible



Due to the global spread of the COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting impact on the economy, thyssenkrupp AG currently is not able to provide a reliable assessment of the business development of the group for the 2019/2020 financial year.



As a result, the forecast for the group for the financial year 2019/2020, which thyssenkrupp AG has published in the annual report for the financial year 2018/2019, is no longer maintained.



The group and its businesses react swiftly to the crisis. The focus is on the health of employees worldwide. The company also works consistently to limit the business impact of the crisis.



Language: English
Company: thyssenkrupp AG

thyssenkrupp Allee 1

45143 Essen

Germany
Phone: +49 (0)201 844-0
Fax: +49 (0)201 844-536000
E-mail: press@thyssenkrupp.com
Internet: www.thyssenkrupp.com
ISIN: DE0007500001
WKN: 750000
Indices: MDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
