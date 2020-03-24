DGAP-Adhoc: Pyrolyx AG: emporary shutdown of manufacturing and suspension of trading in Australia
2020. március 23., hétfő, 23:41
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Pyrolyx AG / Key word(s): Temporary Suspension/Miscellaneous
Pyrolyx announces temporary shutdown of manufacturing and suspension of trading in Australia
The process of scaling back production will begin immediately, with two facilities expected to be closed until the coronavirus emergency has passed.
PLX does not yet have certainty as to how long these closures will be required and what this means for the company"s operations, however it will continue to closely monitor the situation.
Because of the uncertainty associated with the impact of Covid-19 on PLX and the effect and length of the necessary manufacturing closures, the Pyrolyx AG Supervisory and Management Boards have requested the Australian Securities Exchange suspend the CDI-stock from trading.
As soon as more certainty is available, PLX proposes to release an announcement to the ASX, and request that its stock come out of suspension.
About the Pyrolyx Group
Pyrolyx AG, München, Deutschland
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Pyrolyx AG
|Landshuter Allee 8-10
|80637 München
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)89 54558 310
|E-mail:
|info@pyrolyx.com
|Internet:
|www.pyrolyx.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A2E4L42
|WKN:
|A2E4L4
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt
|EQS News ID:
|1004855
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
1004855 23-March-2020 CET/CEST
