Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Finanzberichten gemäß § 114, 115, 117 WpHG


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.



Hiermit gibt die DEPFA BANK plc bekannt, dass folgende Finanzberichte veröffentlicht werden:

Berichtsart: Jahresfinanzbericht


Sprache: Englisch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 24.03.2020

Ort: http://www.depfa.com/debt-investor-relations/financial-reports-and-presentations













Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: DEPFA BANK plc

Block 5 Irish Life Centre, Lower Abbey Street

D01 P767 Dublin 1

Irland
Internet: www.depfa.com





 
