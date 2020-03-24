DGAP-Adhoc: Leifheit Aktiengesellschaft: Postponement of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders, Dividend proposal EUR 0,55 per share

24-March-2020 / 15:51 CET/CEST


Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Nassau/Germany, 24 March 2020 - At today"s meeting, the Board of Management of Leifheit AG, Nassau/Germany (ISIN DE0006464506) decided to postpone the Annual General Meeting scheduled for 20 May 2020 against the background of the corona crisis to a later date. The postponement of the AGM also results in a postponement of the AGM"s resolution on the dividend proposal for the 2019 financial year and the payment of the dividend.



Despite the significant uncertainties about the possible effects of the corona crisis the Board of Management and the Supervisory Board of Leifheit AG also resolved today to propose a dividend of EUR 0.55 per eligible share to the AGM. In the previous year Leifheit paid out a dividend of EUR 1.05 per eligible share.




Contact:

Leifheit AG

Petra Dombrowsky

Executive Assistant/CIRO

D-56377 Nassau

ir@leifheit.com

+49 2604 977218







Language: English
Company: Leifheit Aktiengesellschaft

Leifheitstraße 1

56377 Nassau

Germany
Phone: 02604 977-0
Fax: 02604 977-340
E-mail: ir@leifheit.com
Internet: www.leifheit-group.com
ISIN: DE0006464506
WKN: 646450
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1005707





 
