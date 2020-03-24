DGAP-Adhoc: Leifheit Aktiengesellschaft: Postponement of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders, Dividend proposal EUR 0,55 per share
2020. március 24., kedd, 15:51
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Leifheit Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): AGM/EGM/Dividend
Leifheit AG: Postponement of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders, Dividend proposal EUR 0,55 per share
Despite the significant uncertainties about the possible effects of the corona crisis the Board of Management and the Supervisory Board of Leifheit AG also resolved today to propose a dividend of EUR 0.55 per eligible share to the AGM. In the previous year Leifheit paid out a dividend of EUR 1.05 per eligible share.
Contact:
Leifheit AG
Petra Dombrowsky
Executive Assistant/CIRO
D-56377 Nassau
ir@leifheit.com
+49 2604 977218
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Leifheit Aktiengesellschaft
|Leifheitstraße 1
|56377 Nassau
|Germany
|Phone:
|02604 977-0
|Fax:
|02604 977-340
|E-mail:
|ir@leifheit.com
|Internet:
|www.leifheit-group.com
|ISIN:
|DE0006464506
|WKN:
|646450
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1005707
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
1005707 24-March-2020 CET/CEST
