Nassau/Germany, 24 March 2020 - At today"s meeting, the Board of Management of Leifheit AG, Nassau/Germany (ISIN DE0006464506) decided to postpone the Annual General Meeting scheduled for 20 May 2020 against the background of the corona crisis to a later date. The postponement of the AGM also results in a postponement of the AGM"s resolution on the dividend proposal for the 2019 financial year and the payment of the dividend.

Despite the significant uncertainties about the possible effects of the corona crisis the Board of Management and the Supervisory Board of Leifheit AG also resolved today to propose a dividend of EUR 0.55 per eligible share to the AGM. In the previous year Leifheit paid out a dividend of EUR 1.05 per eligible share.

