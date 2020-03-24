DGAP-AFR: DEPFA ACS BANK DAC: Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Finanzberichten gemäß § 114, 115, 117 WpHG
Hiermit gibt die DEPFA ACS BANK DAC bekannt, dass folgende Finanzberichte veröffentlicht werden:
Berichtsart: Jahresfinanzbericht
Sprache: Englisch
Veröffentlichungsdatum: 24.03.2020
Ort: https://www.depfa.com/debt-investor-relations/financial-reports-and-presentations
|Sprache:
|Deutsch
|Unternehmen:
|DEPFA ACS BANK DAC
|Block 5 Irish Life Centre, Lower Abbey Street
|D01 P767 Dublin 1
|Irland
|Internet:
|www.depfa.com
|Ende der Mitteilung
|DGAP News-Service
1005849 24.03.2020
