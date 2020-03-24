DGAP-News: Correction of a release from 24/03/2020, 13:13 CET/CEST - Schaeffler AG: Schaeffler Responds to the Corona Crisis
Correction of a release from 24/03/2020, 13:13 CET/CEST - Schaeffler AG: Schaeffler Responds to the Corona Crisis:
- Guidance for the year 2020 has been suspended
- A package of measures is being implemented to manage the crisis
- New guidance will be issued at a later date
The package of measures designed to adjust capacities in Germany and Europe (particularly in the automotive sector) to the decline in demand that was finalized in collaboration with the employee and Works Council representatives on March 19, 2020 is being implemented as agreed. The Management Board has also agreed upon additional measures for areas outside its plants with the employee and Works Council representatives, and these will be implemented shortly.
In addition to proven instruments such as closure days, using hours in flexitime accounts, and plant holidays, the package of measures that was agreed upon also includes new short-time work regulations that have been approved in response to the crisis. The package will allow fast and flexible solutions that represent the least possible burden for the employees affected to be implemented at the various locations.
"The corona crisis is affecting all of us as well as the economy as a whole. At Schaeffler, we have responded quickly and consistently. With the firm determination and outstanding commitment of our employees and our entire leadership team, I am confident that we will manage this crisis successfully," explains Klaus Rosenfeld, CEO of Schaeffler AG.
