DEPFA ACS BANK DAC: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]








24.03.2020 / 16:50



Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



DEPFA ACS BANK DAC hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report


Language: English

Date of disclosure: March 24, 2020

Address: https://www.depfa.com/debt-investor-relations/financial-reports-and-presentations













Language: English
Company: DEPFA ACS BANK DAC

Block 5 Irish Life Centre, Lower Abbey Street

D01 P767 Dublin 1

Ireland
Internet: www.depfa.com





 
