E.ON SE: E.ON adopts a dividend policy with an annual increase in the dividend per share of up to 5 percent up to and including the dividend for the 2022 financial year and annual increases in the dividend per share thereafter


24-March-2020 / 19:35 CET/CEST


Essen, March 24, 2020 - The Board of Management of E.ON SE, with the approval of the Supervisory Board, has adopted a dividend policy with an annual growth rate of up to 5 percent in the dividend per share up to and including the dividend for the 2022 financial year. E.ON also aims to increase its dividend per share annually thereafter.



Contact:

Verena Nicolaus-Kronenberg

Head of Investor Relations

Phone +49 201 184-2806

E-mail: verena.nicolaus-kronenberg@eon.com



E.ON SE

Brüsseler Platz 1

45131 Essen

Germany



 










Language: English
Company: E.ON SE

Brüsseler Platz 1

45131 Essen

Germany
Phone: +49 (0)201-184 00
E-mail: info@eon.com
Internet: www.eon.com
ISIN: DE000ENAG999
WKN: ENAG99
Indices: DAX, EURO STOXX 50
Listed: Regulated Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart; Regulated Unofficial Market in Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1005847





 
