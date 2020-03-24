

E.ON SE: E.ON adopts a dividend policy with an annual increase in the dividend per share of up to 5 percent up to and including the dividend for the 2022 financial year and annual increases in the dividend per share thereafter





PUBLICATION OF INSIDE INFORMATION ACCORDING TO ART. 17 EU MARKET ABUSE REGULATION (MAR)



E.ON adopts a dividend policy with an annual increase in the dividend per share of up to 5 percent up to and including the dividend for the 2022 financial year and annual increases in the dividend per share thereafter





Essen, March 24, 2020 - The Board of Management of E.ON SE, with the approval of the Supervisory Board, has adopted a dividend policy with an annual growth rate of up to 5 percent in the dividend per share up to and including the dividend for the 2022 financial year. E.ON also aims to increase its dividend per share annually thereafter.



