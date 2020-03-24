DGAP-Adhoc: E.ON SE: E.ON adopts a dividend policy with an annual increase in the dividend per share of up to 5 percent up to and including the dividend for the 2022 financial year and annual increases in the dividend per share thereafter
2020. március 24., kedd, 19:35
DGAP-Ad-hoc: E.ON SE / Key word(s): Dividend
PUBLICATION OF INSIDE INFORMATION ACCORDING TO ART. 17 EU MARKET ABUSE REGULATION (MAR)
