DGAP-News: Pyrolyx AG: Richtigstellung der Ad Hoc Mitteilung von heute Morgen
2020. március 24., kedd, 20:44
Richtigstellung der Ad Hoc Mitteilung von heute Morgen: Schließung der Produktionsstätten nur bis Ende der CORONA-Pandemie
Aufgrund eines Übersetzungsfehlers kam es zu einer Fehlinformation in der deutschen Version der heute veröffentlichten Meldung: Die Drosslung der Produktion gilt ab sofort, und die zwei Fabriken bleiben bis zum Ende der Coronakrise geschlossen. Eine Schließung darüber hinaus ist nicht geplant.
ENDE
Über Pyrolyx:
Die Pyrolyx AG (WKN A2E4L4) ist weltweit führend bei der Gewinnung von rCB (Recovered Carbon Black) aus Altreifen. rCB wird sowohl zur Herstellung von Neureifen als auch im Kunststoff eingesetzt, Technische Industrie, Gummi- und Masterbatchindustrie.
Die Aktien der Gesellschaft (ARBN: 618 212 267) sind an der Börse Düsseldorf notiert, sowie CDIs an der ASX (Australian Stock Exchange) unter dem Ticker PLX (ASX: PLX). Weitere Informationen finden Sie unter www.pyrolyx.com
Kontakt:
Pyrolyx AG, München, Deutschland
|Sprache:
|Deutsch
|Unternehmen:
|Pyrolyx AG
|Landshuter Allee 8-10
|80637 München
|Deutschland
|Telefon:
|+49 (0)89 54558 310
|E-Mail:
|info@pyrolyx.com
|Internet:
|www.pyrolyx.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A2E4L42
|WKN:
|A2E4L4
|Börsen:
|Freiverkehr in Düsseldorf, Frankfurt
|EQS News ID:
|1006011
|Ende der Mitteilung
|DGAP News-Service
1006011 24.03.2020
