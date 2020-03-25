





















1. Angaben zu den Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie zu den in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen







a) Name

Titel:



Vorname:

Roland

Nachname(n):

Sackers



2. Grund der Meldung







a) Position / Status

Position:

Vorstand







b) Erstmeldung



3. Angaben zum Emittenten, zum Teilnehmer am Markt für Emissionszertifikate, zur Versteigerungsplattform, zum Versteigerer oder zur Auktionsaufsicht







a) Name

QIAGEN N.V.





b) LEI

54930036WK3GMCN17Z57



4. Angaben zum Geschäft/zu den Geschäften







a) Beschreibung des Finanzinstruments, Art des Instruments, Kennung

Art:

Aktie

ISIN:

NL0012169213





b) Art des Geschäfts

Verkauf

Geschäft i.R. eines Mitarbeiterbeteiligungsprogramms





c) Preis(e) und Volumen

Preis(e)

Volumen

38,50045 USD





1455894,52 USD



38,565692 USD





1525813,04 USD







d) Aggregierte Informationen

Preis

Aggregiertes Volumen

38,5338 USD





2981707,5600 USD







e) Datum des Geschäfts

2020-03-20; UTC+1





f) Ort des Geschäfts

Name:

New York Stock Exchange

MIC:

XNYS



