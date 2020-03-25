





Notification of Major Holdings







1. Details of issuer

Name:

HelloFresh SE

Street:

Saarbrücker Straße 37a

Postal code:

10405

City:

Berlin

Germany

Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):

391200ZAF4V6XD2M9G57



2. Reason for notification



Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights



Acquisition/disposal of instruments

X

Change of breakdown of voting rights



Other reason:





3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Natural person (first name, surname): Jeff Horing

Date of birth: 06 March 1964



4. Names of shareholder(s)



holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.

HF Main Insight S.à r.l.





5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:

18 March 2020



6. Total positions



% of voting rights attached to shares

(total of 7.a.)

% of voting rights through instruments

(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)

Total of both in %

(7.a. + 7.b.)

Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG

New

14.99 %

0 %

14.99 %

165737182

Previous notification

15.51 %

0 %

15.51 %

/



7. Details on total positions



a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)

ISIN

Absolute

In %



Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG)

Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG)

Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG)

Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG)

DE000A161408



24837736

%

14.99 %

Total

24837736

14.99 %



b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG

Type of instrument

Expiration or maturity date

Exercise or conversion period

Voting rights absolute

Voting rights in %









%





Total



%



b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG

Type of instrument

Expiration or maturity date

Exercise or conversion period

Cash or physical settlement

Voting rights absolute

Voting rights in %











%







Total



%



8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation



Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).

X

Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:



Name

% of voting rights (if at least 3% or more)

% of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more)

Total of both (if at least 5% or more)

Jeff Horing

%

%

%

Insight Holdings Group LLC

%

%

%

Insight Venture Associates VIII, Ltd (Cayman Islands)

%

%

%

Insight Venture Associates VIII, L.P. (Cayman Islands)

%

%

%

Insight Venture Partners VIII, L.P. (Cayman Islands)

%

%

%

HF Main Insight S.à r.l. (Luxembourg)

14.99 %

%

14.99 %



9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG



(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)





Date of general meeting:



Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:

Proportion of voting rights

Proportion of instruments

Total of both

%

%

%



10. Other explanatory remarks:







Date

23 March 2020



