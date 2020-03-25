Announcement pursuant to section 5 para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with section 2 para 2 and 3 of the delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the commission

Information on share buyback program

25 March 2020

Deutsche Post AG, Bonn, Germany

WKN: 555200

ISIN: DE0005552004

In the time period from 18 March 2020 until and including 24 March 2020, a number of 545,000 shares were bought back within the framework of the current share buyback program of Deutsche Post AG.

Shares were bought back as follows:

Date

Number of shares acquired

Average price (€)

Purchased volume (€)

18 Mar 2020

135,000

19.5954

2,645,376.60

19 Mar 2020

125,000

19.8981

2,487,259.91

20 Mar 2020

125,000

21.5456

2,693,203.69

23 Mar 2020

120,000

20.9369

2,512,429.79

24 Mar 2020

40,000

22.4172

896,689.03

















Total

545,000

20.6146

11,234,959.02



An overview of the underlying individual trades is published on the company website (https://www.dpdhl.com/en/investors/shares/share-buy-backs.html).

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the current share buyback program in the time period from 11 March 2020 until and including 24 March 2020 amounts to 1,115,000 shares.

Contact:

Martin Ziegenbalg



EVP Investor Relations



Tel. +49 (0) 228 63000

This announcement does not constitute, or form part of, an offer or any solicitation of an offer for securities in any jurisdiction.