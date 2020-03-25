DGAP-DD: All for One Group AG deutsch

Meldung und öffentliche Bekanntgabe der Geschäfte von Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen








25.03.2020 / 14:24




Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.





















1. Angaben zu den Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie zu den in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen



a) Name





Titel:
Vorname: Lars
Nachname(n): Landwehrkamp

2. Grund der Meldung



a) Position / Status


Position: Vorstand



b) Erstmeldung

3. Angaben zum Emittenten, zum Teilnehmer am Markt für Emissionszertifikate, zur Versteigerungsplattform, zum Versteigerer oder zur Auktionsaufsicht



a) Name

All for One Group AG


b) LEI

529900GB6FMY3QJLBM61 

4. Angaben zum Geschäft/zu den Geschäften



a) Beschreibung des Finanzinstruments, Art des Instruments, Kennung




Art: Aktie
ISIN: DE0005110001


b) Art des Geschäfts

Kauf


c) Preis(e) und Volumen







Preis(e) Volumen
31,82636 EUR 159131,80 EUR


d) Aggregierte Informationen







Preis Aggregiertes Volumen
31,82636 EUR 159131,80 EUR


e) Datum des Geschäfts

2020-03-24; UTC+1


f) Ort des Geschäfts




Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR














Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: All for One Group AG

Rita-Maiburg-Straße 40

70794 Filderstadt-Bernhausen

Deutschland
Internet: www.all-for-one.com





 
