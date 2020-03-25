DGAP-DD: All for One Group AG english

2020. március 25., szerda, 14:26















Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them








25.03.2020 / 14:24




The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title:
First name: Lars
Last name(s): Landwehrkamp

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Member of the managing body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

All for One Group AG


b) LEI

529900GB6FMY3QJLBM61 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005110001


b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition


c) Price(s) and volume(s)







Price(s) Volume(s)
31.82636 EUR 159131.80 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
31.82636 EUR 159131.80 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2020-03-24; UTC+1


f) Place of the transaction




Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR














25.03.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: All for One Group AG

Rita-Maiburg-Straße 40

70794 Filderstadt-Bernhausen

Germany
Internet: www.all-for-one.com





 
End of News DGAP News Service



58457  25.03.2020 


Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum