1. Angaben zu den Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie zu den in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen







a) Name

Name und Rechtsform:

Qino Pipe One Ltd.



2. Grund der Meldung







a) Position / Status

Person steht in enger Beziehung zu:

Titel:



Vorname:

Josef

Nachname(n):

Blazicek

Position:

Aufsichtsrat







b) Erstmeldung



3. Angaben zum Emittenten, zum Teilnehmer am Markt für Emissionszertifikate, zur Versteigerungsplattform, zum Versteigerer oder zur Auktionsaufsicht







a) Name

All for One Group AG





b) LEI

529900GB6FMY3QJLBM61



4. Angaben zum Geschäft/zu den Geschäften







a) Beschreibung des Finanzinstruments, Art des Instruments, Kennung

Art:

Aktie

ISIN:

DE0005110001





b) Art des Geschäfts

Kauf





c) Preis(e) und Volumen

Preis(e)

Volumen

29,69025 EUR





59380,50 EUR







d) Aggregierte Informationen

Preis

Aggregiertes Volumen

29,69025 EUR





59380,50 EUR







e) Datum des Geschäfts

2020-03-23; UTC+1





f) Ort des Geschäfts

Name:

Tradegate Exchange - Regulierter Markt

MIC:

XGRM



