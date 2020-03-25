Announcement pursuant to Article 5 (1b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 (2) and (3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052

Acquisition of treasury shares - 01. Interim Announcement

In the period from 18 March 2020 through 20 March 2020, in total 236 shares were



acquired as part of the Logwin AG share buyback program. The start of the share buyback program was announced on 17 March 2020 for 18 March 2020 pursuance of Article 5 (1) a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Article 2 (1) of the Commission Delegate Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052.





Shares were acquired as follows:





Date

Total number of



shares acquired

Volume-weighted



average price (Euro)

18 March 2020

44

109.5227

19 March 2020

100

108.3000

20 March 2020

92

107.7391



The total number of shares acquired so far in the period from 18 March 2020 through 20 March 2020 in the course of the share repurchase amounts to 236 shares.

The share buyback was carried out by an independent bank of Logwin AG exclusively via the stock exchange in the electronic XETRA trading system of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

Information on the individual transactions and on the daily trading volume referred to in Article 5 (1b), (3) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in connection with Article 2 (2) and (3) of Commission Delegate Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 are published on the internet at the following link:

https://www.logwin-logistics.com/company/investors/share/share-buyback-program.html





Grevenmacher, 25 March 2020

Logwin AG



The Board of Directors