ADLER Real Estate AG: Martin Billhardt new Chairman of the Supervisory Board








Martin Billhardt new Chairman of the Supervisory Board



Berlin, 25 March 2020 - The Supervisory Board of ADLER real Estate AG has elected Martin Billhardt Chairman of the Board in its meeting today. Billhardt had been named member of the Board by court on March 20, 2020.


Martin Billhardt is businessman and brings with him 28 years of experience in leading positions in different companies, among others in the real estate sector.




Contact for inquiries:



Tina Kladnik

Head of Investor Relations

ADLER Real Estate AG

Tel: +49 (30) 398018123
t.kladnik@adler-ag.com















Language: English
Company: ADLER Real Estate AG

Joachimsthaler Straße 34

10719 Berlin

Germany
Phone: +49 30 39 80 18 10
Fax: +49 30 39 80 18 199
E-mail: info@adler-ag.com
Internet: www.adler-ag.com
ISIN: DE0005008007, XS1211417362
DE000A1R1A42
DE000A11QF02
WKN: 500800, A14J3Z
A1R1A4
A11QF0
Indices: SDAX, GPR General Index
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1007163





 
