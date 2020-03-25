





ADLER Real Estate AG: Martin Billhardt new Chairman of the Supervisory Board

















Martin Billhardt new Chairman of the Supervisory Board



Berlin, 25 March 2020 - The Supervisory Board of ADLER real Estate AG has elected Martin Billhardt Chairman of the Board in its meeting today. Billhardt had been named member of the Board by court on March 20, 2020.





Martin Billhardt is businessman and brings with him 28 years of experience in leading positions in different companies, among others in the real estate sector.





