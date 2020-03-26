DGAP-DD: Ströer SE & Co. KGaA english

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title:
First name: Udo
Last name(s): Müller

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Member of the managing body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA


b) LEI

529900MBF3N1ATE55378 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0007493991


b) Nature of the transaction

Purchase of shares due to the obligation to do so as a result of the exercise of put options (see notifications of 25.6.2019 and 27.6.2019) on the expiry date by the counterparty


c) Price(s) and volume(s)







Price(s) Volume(s)
72.00 EUR 7812000.00 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
72.00 EUR 7812000.00 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2020-03-20; UTC+1


f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue














Language: English
Company: Ströer SE & Co. KGaA

Ströer Allee 1

50999 Köln

Germany
Internet: www.stroeer.com





 
