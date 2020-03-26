DGAP-News: Aumann AG: Release according to § 109 Paragraph 2 Sentence 1 WpHG
2020. március 26., csütörtök, 11:16
Beelen, 26 March 2020
The German Financial Reporting Enforcement Panel (FREP) has determined that the consolidated financial statements and the combined management report and group management report of Aumann AG, Beelen, as at 31 December 2017 are incorrect:
About Aumann AG
Aumann is a world-leading manufacturer of innovative speciality machinery and automated production lines with a focus on e-mobility. The company combines unique winding technology for the highly efficient production of electric motors with decades of automation experience, particularly in the automotive industry. Leading companies around the world rely on Aumann solutions for the series production of purely electric and hybrid vehicle drives, and on solutions for production automation.
