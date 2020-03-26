





The German Financial Reporting Enforcement Panel (FREP) has determined that the consolidated financial statements and the combined management report and group management report of Aumann AG, Beelen, as at 31 December 2017 are incorrect:







In the consolidated income statement for the 2017 fiscal year of Aumann AG, Beelen, consolidated earnings before taxes are shown approximately EUR 13.0 million too high, as costs in connection with the capital increase during the company"s Initial Public Offering (IPO) in March 2017 were not recognised as an expense but deducted directly from equity as transaction costs (IAS 39.9). Approximately EUR 12.5 million of this amount relates primarily to compensation to management that did not meet the requirements of IAS 32.35 and IAS 32.37 for recognition in equity. Further costs of around EUR 0.5 million were attributable to the listing of shares already issued in accordance with IAS 32.35 and IAS 32.38.

The combined management and group management report for the 2017 fiscal year of Aumann AG, Beelen, did not include the concluding statement of the dependency report prepared by the Management Board. This is in violation with § 312 Paragraph 3 Sentence 3 AktG.



About Aumann AG



Aumann is a world-leading manufacturer of innovative speciality machinery and automated production lines with a focus on e-mobility. The company combines unique winding technology for the highly efficient production of electric motors with decades of automation experience, particularly in the automotive industry. Leading companies around the world rely on Aumann solutions for the series production of purely electric and hybrid vehicle drives, and on solutions for production automation.





Further information is available on the Internet via www.aumann.com.





Aumann AG



Dieselstrasse 6



48361 Beelen



Germany



www.aumann.com





The Executive Board



Rolf Beckhoff (CEO)



Sebastian Roll (CFO)





The Supervisory Board



Gert-Maria Freimuth (Chairman)



Christoph Weigler



Dr. Christof Nesemeier





Court of registration



Münster Local Court, register number: HRB 16399



For further information, please contact



Investor Relations



André Schütz



+49 2586 888 7807



ir@aumann.com



