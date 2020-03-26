DGAP-News: Aumann AG: Release according to § 109 Paragraph 2 Sentence 1 WpHG

2020. március 26., csütörtök, 11:16







DGAP-News: Aumann AG


/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous






Aumann AG: Release according to § 109 Paragraph 2 Sentence 1 WpHG








26.03.2020 / 11:16




The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Beelen, 26 March 2020

 
The German Financial Reporting Enforcement Panel (FREP) has determined that the consolidated financial statements and the combined management report and group management report of Aumann AG, Beelen, as at 31 December 2017 are incorrect:

 


  1. In the consolidated income statement for the 2017 fiscal year of Aumann AG, Beelen, consolidated earnings before taxes are shown approximately EUR 13.0 million too high, as costs in connection with the capital increase during the company"s Initial Public Offering (IPO) in March 2017 were not recognised as an expense but deducted directly from equity as transaction costs (IAS 39.9). Approximately EUR 12.5 million of this amount relates primarily to compensation to management that did not meet the requirements of IAS 32.35 and IAS 32.37 for recognition in equity. Further costs of around EUR 0.5 million were attributable to the listing of shares already issued in accordance with IAS 32.35 and IAS 32.38.

  2. The combined management and group management report for the 2017 fiscal year of Aumann AG, Beelen, did not include the concluding statement of the dependency report prepared by the Management Board. This is in violation with § 312 Paragraph 3 Sentence 3 AktG.


About Aumann AG

Aumann is a world-leading manufacturer of innovative speciality machinery and automated production lines with a focus on e-mobility. The company combines unique winding technology for the highly efficient production of electric motors with decades of automation experience, particularly in the automotive industry. Leading companies around the world rely on Aumann solutions for the series production of purely electric and hybrid vehicle drives, and on solutions for production automation.



Further information is available on the Internet via www.aumann.com.


Aumann AG

Dieselstrasse 6

48361 Beelen

Germany

www.aumann.com


The Executive Board

Rolf Beckhoff (CEO)

Sebastian Roll (CFO)


The Supervisory Board

Gert-Maria Freimuth (Chairman)

Christoph Weigler

Dr. Christof Nesemeier 


Court of registration

Münster Local Court, register number: HRB 16399

For further information, please contact

Investor Relations

André Schütz

+49 2586 888 7807

ir@aumann.com

 













26.03.2020 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de


























Language: English
Company: Aumann AG

Dieselstraße 6

48361 Beelen

Germany
Phone: +49 (0) 2586 888-7800
Fax: +49 (0) 2586 888-7805
E-mail: info@aumann.com
Internet: www.aumann.com
ISIN: DE000A2DAM03
WKN: A2DAM0
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1007793





 
End of News DGAP News Service




1007793  26.03.2020 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1007793&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum