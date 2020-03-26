



Logwin AG: Annual General Meeting Logwin AG in 2020 - Please issue voting instructions to proxy voting representatives (news with additional features)

















26.03.2020 / 12:46









Supplementary information to the invitation of Logwin AG dated 4 March 2020 to the Annual General Meeting 2020 of the company:

Due to current developments, no shareholders will be admitted to this year"s Annual General Meeting of Logwin AG on 8 April 2020 in accordance with the Grand-Ducal Regulation of 20 March 2020 on the introduction of measures concerning company meetings. Votes will be cast exclusively via the authorized proxy voting representatives of the company.

Annual General Meeting Logwin AG in 2020 -



Please issue voting instructions to proxy voting representatives

Dear Shareholders,

the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg has taken account of the current Covid19 crisis and, by means of the Grand-Ducal Regulation of 20 March 2020 on the introduction of measures concerning company meetings, has made it possible to dispense with a physical general meeting of shareholders and to allow shareholders to vote exclusively by granting power of attorney to the proxy appointed by the Company and bound by instructions.

Logwin AG is making use of the new regulations provided for by the Luxembourg government and will only allow shareholders to participate in this year"s Annual General Meeting by granting voting rights to the proxy nominated by the company and bound by instructions. Therefore we would ask our shareholders to issue their instructions on the individual agenda items using instruction form available on our company"s website and return it to the following address by Tuesday, 7 April 2020:

Logwin AG



c/o Link Market Services GmbH



Landshuter Allee 10



80637 Munich



Germany



Fax: +49 (0)89 210 27 288



agm@linkmarketservices.de

The personal participation in the Annual General Meeting is not possible this year. By this means Logwin AG will remain capable of acting and will be able to pass the necessary resolutions - in particular the distribution of EUR 3.50 per share and the appointment of the members of the Board of Directors. The results will be published immediately after the Annual General Meeting on the company"s website in accordance with legal requirements.

We thank you for your understanding and your interest in our company.

Yours sincerely,

Logwin AG

Dr. Antonius Wagner Sebastian Esser



Chairman of the Executive Committee Deputy Chairman of the Executive Committee

About Logwin AG

Logwin AG (Grevenmacher, Luxembourg) provides efficient logistics and transport solutions for its customers from industry and trade. In 2019, the group generated sales of EUR 1.1bn and currently employs about 4,300 staff. Logwin operates in all main markets worldwide and has around 190 locations on six continents. With its two business segments Solutions and Air + Ocean, Logwin AG is one of the leaders in the market.

Logwin AG is listed in the Prime Standard of the Deutsche Börse. The majority shareholder is DELTON Logistics S.à r.l., Grevemacher, Luxembourg.

Contact: www.logwin-logistics.com



Sebastian Esser



Chief Financial Officer



Phone: +352 719690-1112

sebastian.esser@logwin-logistics.com