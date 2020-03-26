





















Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

















26.03.2020 / 18:25









The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.











































1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated







a) Name

Name and legal form:

KF030332 GmbH



2. Reason for the notification







a) Position / status

Person closely associated with:

Title:

Dr.

First name:

Cornelius

Last name(s):

Patt

Position:

Member of the managing body







b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor







a) Name

zooplus AG





b) LEI

549300VB13ZT2X88PU78



4. Details of the transaction(s)







a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type:

Share

ISIN:

DE0005111702





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

98.00 EUR





1078.00 EUR



98.00 EUR





9800.00 EUR



98.00 EUR





784.00 EUR



98.00 EUR





490.00 EUR



98.00 EUR





6860.00 EUR



98.00 EUR





1666.00 EUR



98.00 EUR





6860.00 EUR



98.00 EUR





686.00 EUR



98.00 EUR





1568.00 EUR



98.00 EUR





196.00 EUR



98.00 EUR





1764.00 EUR



98.00 EUR





3430.00 EUR



98.00 EUR





980.00 EUR



98.00 EUR





2450.00 EUR



98.00 EUR





1862.00 EUR



98.00 EUR





3724.00 EUR



98.00 EUR





10584.00 EUR



98.00 EUR





6860.00 EUR



98.00 EUR





3332.00 EUR



98.00 EUR





3332.00 EUR



98.00 EUR





1274.00 EUR



98.00 EUR





3332.00 EUR



98.00 EUR





2254.00 EUR



98.00 EUR





3528.00 EUR



98.00 EUR





3920.00 EUR



98.00 EUR





196.00 EUR



98.00 EUR





294.00 EUR



98.00 EUR





980.00 EUR



98.00 EUR





196.00 EUR



98.00 EUR





2058.00 EUR



98.00 EUR





4802.00 EUR



98.00 EUR





6860.00 EUR



101.60 EUR





2235.20 EUR



101.80 EUR





7431.40 EUR



101.40 EUR





6388.20 EUR



101.20 EUR





3036.00 EUR



102.00 EUR





49878.00 EUR



102.00 EUR





1020.00 EUR



102.00 EUR





2346.00 EUR



102.00 EUR





4998.00 EUR



102.00 EUR





6426.00 EUR



102.00 EUR





6426.00 EUR



102.00 EUR





6426.00 EUR



102.00 EUR





14382.00 EUR



102.00 EUR





1326.00 EUR



102.00 EUR





816.00 EUR



102.00 EUR





5610.00 EUR



102.00 EUR





816.00 EUR



102.00 EUR





4284.00 EUR



102.00 EUR





18666.00 EUR



102.00 EUR





510.00 EUR



102.00 EUR





22134.00 EUR



102.00 EUR





12648.00 EUR



102.00 EUR





12444.00 EUR



102.00 EUR





1224.00 EUR



102.00 EUR





12444.00 EUR



89.90 EUR





719.20 EUR



89.80 EUR





3412.40 EUR



90.00 EUR





8460.00 EUR



89.80 EUR





4490.00 EUR



89.60 EUR





10752.00 EUR



89.90 EUR





1887.90 EUR



89.90 EUR





2697.00 EUR



90.00 EUR





12060.00 EUR



89.90 EUR





3865.70 EUR



89.90 EUR





3056.60 EUR



90.00 EUR





16200.00 EUR



89.20 EUR





7849.60 EUR



89.10 EUR





2138.40 EUR



89.10 EUR





356.40 EUR



89.10 EUR





4455.00 EUR



89.10 EUR





267.30 EUR



88.60 EUR





8417.00 EUR



89.90 EUR





8001.10 EUR



90.00 EUR





13410.00 EUR



89.90 EUR





629.30 EUR



89.90 EUR





3236.40 EUR



89.80 EUR





89.80 EUR



89.80 EUR





3861.40 EUR



89.80 EUR





4759.40 EUR



90.00 EUR





5040.00 EUR



90.00 EUR





4050.00 EUR



90.00 EUR





7380.00 EUR



90.00 EUR





3330.00 EUR



90.00 EUR





4500.00 EUR



90.00 EUR





360.00 EUR



90.00 EUR





720.00 EUR



90.00 EUR





8190.00 EUR



90.00 EUR





1080.00 EUR



90.00 EUR





450.00 EUR



90.00 EUR





1350.00 EUR



90.00 EUR





3420.00 EUR



90.00 EUR





4770.00 EUR



90.00 EUR





9630.00 EUR



90.00 EUR





270.00 EUR







d) Aggregated information

Price

Aggregated volume

96.31 EUR





481526.70 EUR







e) Date of the transaction

2020-03-25; UTC+1





f) Place of the transaction

Name:

XETRA

MIC:

XETR



a) Namea) Position / statusb) Initial notificationa) Nameb) LEIa) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification codeb) Nature of the transactionc) Price(s) and volume(s)d) Aggregated informatione) Date of the transactionf) Place of the transaction

























26.03.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de



