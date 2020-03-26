





DGAP Stimmrechtsmitteilung: Wirecard AG















Wirecard AG: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung

















26.03.2020 / 18:46







Veröffentlichung einer Stimmrechtsmitteilung übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.





Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.









Stimmrechtsmitteilung







1. Angaben zum Emittenten

Name:

Wirecard AG

Straße, Hausnr.:

Einsteinring 35

PLZ:

85609

Ort:

Aschheim b. München

Deutschland

Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):

529900A8LX4KL0YUTH71



2. Grund der Mitteilung



Erwerb bzw. Veräußerung von Aktien mit Stimmrechten

X

Erwerb bzw. Veräußerung von Instrumenten



Änderung der Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte



Sonstiger Grund:





3. Angaben zum Mitteilungspflichtigen

Juristische Person: Société Générale S.A.

Registrierter Sitz, Staat: Paris, Frankreich



4. Namen der Aktionäre



mit 3% oder mehr Stimmrechten, wenn abweichend von 3.





5. Datum der Schwellenberührung:

18.03.2020



6. Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile



Anteil Stimmrechte

(Summe 7.a.)

Anteil Instrumente

(Summe 7.b.1.+ 7.b.2.)

Summe Anteile

(Summe 7.a. + 7.b.)

Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte nach § 41 WpHG

neu

0,09 %

5,65 %

5,74 %

123565586

letzte Mitteilung

0 %

0 %

0 %

/



7. Einzelheiten zu den Stimmrechtsbeständen



a. Stimmrechte (§§ 33, 34 WpHG)

ISIN

absolut

in %



direkt

(§ 33 WpHG)

zugerechnet

(§ 34 WpHG)

direkt

(§ 33 WpHG)

zugerechnet

(§ 34 WpHG)

DE0007472060

107647



0,09 %

%

Summe

107647

0,09 %



b.1. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 1 WpHG

Art des Instruments

Fälligkeit / Verfall

Ausübungs­zeitraum / Laufzeit

Stimmrechte absolut

Stimmrechte in %

Rückübertragungsanspruch aus Wertpapierleihe

N/A

N/A

1633446

1,32 %

Leiheposition auf Exchangeable Note

N/A

N/A

40119

0,03 %

Exchangeable Note

02.10.2024

02.10.2024

233738

0,19 %

Listed Call Option

20.03.2020

Bis 20.03.2020

342500

0,28 %

Listed Call Option

19.06.2020

Bis 19.06.2020

55000

0,04 %

Listed Call Option

18.09.2020

Bis 18.09.2020

12000

0,01 %

Listed Call Option

17.12.2021

Bis 17.12.2021

17200

0,01 %

OTC Call Option

17.07.2020

Bis 17.07.2020

100000

0,08 %

Certificates

08.01.2021

08.01.2021

6452

0,01 %

Certificates

09.10.2020

09.10.2020

1538

0,00 %

Certificates

11.09.2020

11.09.2020

6223

0,01 %

Certificates

11.12.2020

11.12.2020

6270

0,01 %

Certificates

12.02.2021

12.02.2021

1751

0,00 %

Certificates

12.03.2021

12.03.2021

9140

0,01 %

Certificates

12.06.2020

12.06.2020

3077

0,00 %

Certificates

17.04.2020

17.04.2020

13

0,00 %

Certificates

17.12.2021

17.12.2021

5578

0,00 %

Certificates

18.06.2021

18.06.2021

11598

0,01 %

Certificates

18.09.2020

18.09.2020

18001

0,01 %

Certificates

18.12.2020

18.12.2020

30835

0,02 %

Certificates

19.06.2020

19.06.2020

9537

0,01 %

Certificates

20.03.2020

20.03.2020

6538

0,01 %

Certificates

23.10.2020

23.10.2020

11494

0,01 %





Summe

2562048

2,07 %



b.2. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 2 WpHG

Art des Instruments

Fälligkeit / Verfall

Ausübungs­zeitraum / Laufzeit

Barausgleich oder physische Abwicklung

Stimmrechte absolut

Stimmrechte in %

OTC Call Option on Basket

03.01.2025

03.01.2025

Bar

1359

0,00 %

OTC Call Option on Basket

03.01.2025

Bis 03.01.2025

Bar

102

0,00 %

Certificates

18.09.2020

18.09.2020

Bar

4800

0,00 %

Certificates

19.06.2020

19.06.2020

Bar

1808

0,00 %

Certificates

20.03.2020

20.03.2020

Bar

14242

0,01 %

Contract For Difference

N/A

N/A

Bar

312269

0,25 %

Equity Linked Swaps

16.04.2020

16.04.2020

Bar

239419

0,19 %

Euro Medium Term Notes

04.07.2022

04.07.2022

Bar

273

0,00 %

Euro Medium Term Notes

22.02.2027

22.02.2027

Bar

42495

0,03 %

Euro Medium Term Notes

07.02.2028

07.02.2028

Bar

1477

0,00 %

Euro Medium Term Notes

16.05.2028

16.05.2028

Bar

422

0,00 %

Euro Medium Term Notes

25.07.2028

25.07.2028

Bar

150

0,00 %

Futures

19.06.2020

19.06.2020

Bar

30000

0,02 %

OTC Call Option

20.03.2020

20.03.2020

Bar

143

0,00 %

OTC Call Option

17.06.2020

Bis 17.06.2020

Bar

34738

0,03 %

OTC Call Option

19.06.2020

19.06.2020

Bar

31643

0,03 %

OTC Call Option

19.08.2020

Bis 19.08.2020

Bar

5082

0,00 %

OTC Call Option

16.09.2020

Bis 16.09.2020

Bar

21125

0,02 %

OTC Call Option

18.11.2020

Bis 18.11.2020

Bar

2756

0,00 %

OTC Call Option

16.12.2020

Bis 16.12.2020

Bar

36923

0,03 %

OTC Call Option

17.03.2021

Bis 17.03.2021

Bar

17780

0,01 %

OTC Call Option

16.06.2021

Bis 16.06.2021

Bar

77906

0,06 %

OTC Call Option

15.09.2020

Bis 15.09.2020

Bar

3635

0,00 %

OTC Call Option

15.12.2021

Bis 15.12.2021

Bar

44324

0,04 %

OTC Call Option

15.06.2022

Bis 15.06.2022

Bar

18162

0,01 %

OTC Call Option

14.09.2022

Bis 14.09.2022

Bar

47

0,00 %

OTC Call Option

14.12.2022

Bis 14.12.2022

Bar

49351

0,04 %

OTC Call Option

13.12.2023

Bis 13.12.2023

Bar

42834

0,03 %

OTC Call Option

03.01.2025

Bis 03.01.2025

Bar

7367

0,01 %

OTC Put Option

20.03.2020

20.03.2020

Bar

152802

0,12 %

OTC Put Option

17.04.2020

17.04.2020

Bar

500

0,00 %

OTC Put Option

17.06.2020

Bis 17.06.2020

Bar

13928

0,01 %

OTC Put Option

19.06.2020

19.06.2020

Bar

123301

0,10 %

OTC Put Option

17.07.2020

Bis 17.07.2020

Physisch

100000

0,08 %

OTC Put Option

16.09.2020

Bis 16.09.2020

Bar

7444

0,01 %

OTC Put Option

18.09.2020

18.09.2020

Bar

3960

0,00 %

OTC Put Option

16.12.2020

Bis 16.12.2020

Bar

835

0,00 %

OTC Put Option

17.03.2021

Bis 17.03.2021

Bar

1821

0,00 %

OTC Put Option

16.06.2021

Bis 16.06.2021

Bar

9160

0,01 %

OTC Put Option

03.01.2025

Bis 03.01.2025

Bar

1830

0,00 %

Listed Put Option

20.03.2020

Bis 20.03.2020

Physisch

523900

0,42 %

Listed Put Option

17.04.2020

Bis 17.04.2020

Physisch

385800

0,31 %

Listed Put Option

19.06.2020

Bis 19.06.2020

Physisch

450000

0,36 %

Listed Put Option

18.09.2020

Bis 18.09.2020

Physisch

145000

0,12 %

Listed Put Option

18.12.2020

Bis 18.12.2020

Physisch

402700

0,33 %

Listed Put Option

18.06.2021

Bis 18.06.2021

Physisch

120000

0,10 %

Listed Put Option

17.12.2021

Bis 17.12.2021

Physisch

25000

0,02 %

Listed Put Option

16.12.2022

Bis 16.12.2022

Physisch

70000

0,06 %

Listed Put Option

15.12.2023

Bis 15.12.2023

Physisch

350000

0,28 %

Listed Call Warrant

20.03.2020

20.03.2020

Bar

143

0,00 %

Listed Call Warrant

17.06.2020

Bis 17.06.2020

Bar

25103

0,02 %

Listed Call Warrant

19.06.2020

Bis 19.06.2020

Bar

76

0,00 %

Listed Call Warrant

19.06.2020

19.06.2020

Bar

31542

0,03 %

Listed Call Warrant

19.08.2020

Bis 19.08.2020

Bar

3799

0,00 %

Listed Call Warrant

16.09.2020

Bis 16.09.2020

Bar

15635

0,01 %

Listed Call Warrant

18.11.2020

Bis 18.11.2020

Bar

1441

0,00 %

Listed Call Warrant

16.12.2020

Bis 16.12.2020

Bar

24056

0,02 %

Listed Call Warrant

17.03.2021

Bis 17.03.2021

Bar

11325

0,01 %

Listed Call Warrant

16.06.2021

Bis 16.06.2021

Bar

34026

0,03 %

Listed Call Warrant

15.09.2021

Bis 15.09.2021

Bar

1097

0,00 %

Listed Call Warrant

15.12.2021

Bis 15.12.2021

Bar

12469

0,01 %

Listed Call Warrant

15.06.2022

Bis 15.06.2022

Bar

2683

0,00 %

Listed Call Warrant

14.09.2022

Bis 14.09.2022

Bar

9

0,00 %

Listed Call Warrant

14.12.2022

Bis 14.12.2022

Bar

5095

0,00 %

Listed Call Warrant

13.12.2023

Bis 13.12.2023

Bar

6862

0,01 %

Listed Call Warrant

03.01.2025

Bis 03.01.2025

Bar

4429

0,00 %

Listed Call Warrant

03.01.2025

03.01.2025

Bar

485

0,00 %

Listed Put Warrant

20.03.2020

20.03.2020

Bar

152802

0,12 %

Listed Put Warrant

17.04.2020

17.04.2020

Bar

500

0,00 %

Listed Put Warrant

17.06.2020

Bis 17.06.2020

Bar

13928

0,01 %

Listed Put Warrant

19.06.2020

19.06.2020

Bar

123301

0,10 %

Listed Put Warrant

16.09.2020

Bis 16.09.2020

Bar

7444

0,01 %

Listed Put Warrant

18.09.2020

18.09.2020

Bar

3960

0,00 %

Listed Put Warrant

16.12.2020

Bis 16.12.2020

Bar

835

0,00 %

Listed Put Warrant

17.03.2021

Bis 17.03.2021

Bar

1821

0,00 %

Listed Put Warrant

16.06.2021

Bis 16.06.2021

Bar

9160

0,01 %

Listed Put Warrant

03.01.2025

Bis 03.01.2025

Bar

1830

0,00 %







Summe

4426469

3,58 %



8. Informationen in Bezug auf den Mitteilungspflichtigen



Mitteilungspflichtiger (3.) wird weder beherrscht noch beherrscht Mitteilungspflichtiger andere Unternehmen, die Stimmrechte des Emittenten (1.) halten oder denen Stimmrechte des Emittenten zugerechnet werden.

X

Vollständige Kette der Tochterunternehmen, beginnend mit der obersten beherrschenden Person oder dem obersten beherrschenden Unternehmen:



Unternehmen

Stimmrechte in %, wenn 3% oder höher

Instrumente in %, wenn 5% oder höher

Summe in %, wenn 5% oder höher

Société Générale S.A.

%

%

%

Société Générale Effekten GmbH

%

%

%



%

%

%

Société Générale S.A.

%

%

%

Société Generale International Limited

%

%

%



%

%

%

Société Générale S.A.

%

%

%

Généfinance S.A.

%

%

%

Sogéparticipations S.A.

%

%

%

Société Générale Bank & Trust S.A.

%

%

%

SG Issuer S.A.

%

%

%



%

%

%

Société Générale S.A.

%

%

%

Codéis Securities S.A.

%

%

%



9. Bei Vollmacht gemäß § 34 Abs. 3 WpHG



(nur möglich bei einer Zurechnung nach § 34 Abs. 1 Satz 1 Nr. 6 WpHG)





Datum der Hauptversammlung:



Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile (6.) nach der Hauptversammlung:

Anteil Stimmrechte

Anteil Instrumente

Summe Anteile

%

%

%



10. Sonstige Informationen:







Datum

23.03.2020



