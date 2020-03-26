DGAP-PVR: Wirecard AG: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung

Wirecard AG: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung








26.03.2020 / 18:46



Veröffentlichung einer Stimmrechtsmitteilung übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.




Stimmrechtsmitteilung



1. Angaben zum Emittenten










Name: Wirecard AG
Straße, Hausnr.: Einsteinring 35
PLZ: 85609
Ort: Aschheim b. München
Deutschland
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900A8LX4KL0YUTH71

2. Grund der Mitteilung








  Erwerb bzw. Veräußerung von Aktien mit Stimmrechten
X Erwerb bzw. Veräußerung von Instrumenten
  Änderung der Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte
  Sonstiger Grund:

3. Angaben zum Mitteilungspflichtigen

Juristische Person: Société Générale S.A.
Registrierter Sitz, Staat: Paris, Frankreich

4. Namen der Aktionäre

mit 3% oder mehr Stimmrechten, wenn abweichend von 3.

 

5. Datum der Schwellenberührung:

18.03.2020

6. Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile















  Anteil Stimmrechte
(Summe 7.a.)		 Anteil Instrumente
(Summe 7.b.1.+ 7.b.2.)		 Summe Anteile
(Summe 7.a. + 7.b.)		 Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte nach § 41 WpHG
neu 0,09 % 5,65 % 5,74 % 123565586
letzte Mitteilung 0 % 0 % 0 % /

7. Einzelheiten zu den Stimmrechtsbeständen

a. Stimmrechte (§§ 33, 34 WpHG)















ISIN absolut in %
  direkt
(§ 33 WpHG)		 zugerechnet
(§ 34 WpHG)		 direkt
(§ 33 WpHG)		 zugerechnet
(§ 34 WpHG)
DE0007472060 107647
0,09 % %
Summe 107647 0,09 %

b.1. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 1 WpHG





























































































































Art des Instruments Fälligkeit / Verfall Ausübungs­zeitraum / Laufzeit Stimmrechte absolut Stimmrechte in %
Rückübertragungsanspruch aus Wertpapierleihe N/A N/A 1633446 1,32 %
Leiheposition auf Exchangeable Note N/A N/A 40119 0,03 %
Exchangeable Note 02.10.2024 02.10.2024 233738 0,19 %
Listed Call Option 20.03.2020 Bis 20.03.2020 342500 0,28 %
Listed Call Option 19.06.2020 Bis 19.06.2020 55000 0,04 %
Listed Call Option 18.09.2020 Bis 18.09.2020 12000 0,01 %
Listed Call Option 17.12.2021 Bis 17.12.2021 17200 0,01 %
OTC Call Option 17.07.2020 Bis 17.07.2020 100000 0,08 %
Certificates 08.01.2021 08.01.2021 6452 0,01 %
Certificates 09.10.2020 09.10.2020 1538 0,00 %
Certificates 11.09.2020 11.09.2020 6223 0,01 %
Certificates 11.12.2020 11.12.2020 6270 0,01 %
Certificates 12.02.2021 12.02.2021 1751 0,00 %
Certificates 12.03.2021 12.03.2021 9140 0,01 %
Certificates 12.06.2020 12.06.2020 3077 0,00 %
Certificates 17.04.2020 17.04.2020 13 0,00 %
Certificates 17.12.2021 17.12.2021 5578 0,00 %
Certificates 18.06.2021 18.06.2021 11598 0,01 %
Certificates 18.09.2020 18.09.2020 18001 0,01 %
Certificates 18.12.2020 18.12.2020 30835 0,02 %
Certificates 19.06.2020 19.06.2020 9537 0,01 %
Certificates 20.03.2020 20.03.2020 6538 0,01 %
Certificates 23.10.2020 23.10.2020 11494 0,01 %
    Summe 2562048 2,07 %

b.2. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 2 WpHG


























































































































































































































































































































































































































































































Art des Instruments Fälligkeit / Verfall Ausübungs­zeitraum / Laufzeit Barausgleich oder physische Abwicklung Stimmrechte absolut Stimmrechte in %
OTC Call Option on Basket 03.01.2025 03.01.2025 Bar 1359 0,00 %
OTC Call Option on Basket 03.01.2025 Bis 03.01.2025 Bar 102 0,00 %
Certificates 18.09.2020 18.09.2020 Bar 4800 0,00 %
Certificates 19.06.2020 19.06.2020 Bar 1808 0,00 %
Certificates 20.03.2020 20.03.2020 Bar 14242 0,01 %
Contract For Difference N/A N/A Bar 312269 0,25 %
Equity Linked Swaps 16.04.2020 16.04.2020 Bar 239419 0,19 %
Euro Medium Term Notes 04.07.2022 04.07.2022 Bar 273 0,00 %
Euro Medium Term Notes 22.02.2027 22.02.2027 Bar 42495 0,03 %
Euro Medium Term Notes 07.02.2028 07.02.2028 Bar 1477 0,00 %
Euro Medium Term Notes 16.05.2028 16.05.2028 Bar 422 0,00 %
Euro Medium Term Notes 25.07.2028 25.07.2028 Bar 150 0,00 %
Futures 19.06.2020 19.06.2020 Bar 30000 0,02 %
OTC Call Option 20.03.2020 20.03.2020 Bar 143 0,00 %
OTC Call Option 17.06.2020 Bis 17.06.2020 Bar 34738 0,03 %
OTC Call Option 19.06.2020 19.06.2020 Bar 31643 0,03 %
OTC Call Option 19.08.2020 Bis 19.08.2020 Bar 5082 0,00 %
OTC Call Option 16.09.2020 Bis 16.09.2020 Bar 21125 0,02 %
OTC Call Option 18.11.2020 Bis 18.11.2020 Bar 2756 0,00 %
OTC Call Option 16.12.2020 Bis 16.12.2020 Bar 36923 0,03 %
OTC Call Option 17.03.2021 Bis 17.03.2021 Bar 17780 0,01 %
OTC Call Option 16.06.2021 Bis 16.06.2021 Bar 77906 0,06 %
OTC Call Option 15.09.2020 Bis 15.09.2020 Bar 3635 0,00 %
OTC Call Option 15.12.2021 Bis 15.12.2021 Bar 44324 0,04 %
OTC Call Option 15.06.2022 Bis 15.06.2022 Bar 18162 0,01 %
OTC Call Option 14.09.2022 Bis 14.09.2022 Bar 47 0,00 %
OTC Call Option 14.12.2022 Bis 14.12.2022 Bar 49351 0,04 %
OTC Call Option 13.12.2023 Bis 13.12.2023 Bar 42834 0,03 %
OTC Call Option 03.01.2025 Bis 03.01.2025 Bar 7367 0,01 %
OTC Put Option 20.03.2020 20.03.2020 Bar 152802 0,12 %
OTC Put Option 17.04.2020 17.04.2020 Bar 500 0,00 %
OTC Put Option 17.06.2020 Bis 17.06.2020 Bar 13928 0,01 %
OTC Put Option 19.06.2020 19.06.2020 Bar 123301 0,10 %
OTC Put Option 17.07.2020 Bis 17.07.2020 Physisch 100000 0,08 %
OTC Put Option 16.09.2020 Bis 16.09.2020 Bar 7444 0,01 %
OTC Put Option 18.09.2020 18.09.2020 Bar 3960 0,00 %
OTC Put Option 16.12.2020 Bis 16.12.2020 Bar 835 0,00 %
OTC Put Option 17.03.2021 Bis 17.03.2021 Bar 1821 0,00 %
OTC Put Option 16.06.2021 Bis 16.06.2021 Bar 9160 0,01 %
OTC Put Option 03.01.2025 Bis 03.01.2025 Bar 1830 0,00 %
Listed Put Option 20.03.2020 Bis 20.03.2020 Physisch 523900 0,42 %
Listed Put Option 17.04.2020 Bis 17.04.2020 Physisch 385800 0,31 %
Listed Put Option 19.06.2020 Bis 19.06.2020 Physisch 450000 0,36 %
Listed Put Option 18.09.2020 Bis 18.09.2020 Physisch 145000 0,12 %
Listed Put Option 18.12.2020 Bis 18.12.2020 Physisch 402700 0,33 %
Listed Put Option 18.06.2021 Bis 18.06.2021 Physisch 120000 0,10 %
Listed Put Option 17.12.2021 Bis 17.12.2021 Physisch 25000 0,02 %
Listed Put Option 16.12.2022 Bis 16.12.2022 Physisch 70000 0,06 %
Listed Put Option 15.12.2023 Bis 15.12.2023 Physisch 350000 0,28 %
Listed Call Warrant 20.03.2020 20.03.2020 Bar 143 0,00 %
Listed Call Warrant 17.06.2020 Bis 17.06.2020 Bar 25103 0,02 %
Listed Call Warrant 19.06.2020 Bis 19.06.2020 Bar 76 0,00 %
Listed Call Warrant 19.06.2020 19.06.2020 Bar 31542 0,03 %
Listed Call Warrant 19.08.2020 Bis 19.08.2020 Bar 3799 0,00 %
Listed Call Warrant 16.09.2020 Bis 16.09.2020 Bar 15635 0,01 %
Listed Call Warrant 18.11.2020 Bis 18.11.2020 Bar 1441 0,00 %
Listed Call Warrant 16.12.2020 Bis 16.12.2020 Bar 24056 0,02 %
Listed Call Warrant 17.03.2021 Bis 17.03.2021 Bar 11325 0,01 %
Listed Call Warrant 16.06.2021 Bis 16.06.2021 Bar 34026 0,03 %
Listed Call Warrant 15.09.2021 Bis 15.09.2021 Bar 1097 0,00 %
Listed Call Warrant 15.12.2021 Bis 15.12.2021 Bar 12469 0,01 %
Listed Call Warrant 15.06.2022 Bis 15.06.2022 Bar 2683 0,00 %
Listed Call Warrant 14.09.2022 Bis 14.09.2022 Bar 9 0,00 %
Listed Call Warrant 14.12.2022 Bis 14.12.2022 Bar 5095 0,00 %
Listed Call Warrant 13.12.2023 Bis 13.12.2023 Bar 6862 0,01 %
Listed Call Warrant 03.01.2025 Bis 03.01.2025 Bar 4429 0,00 %
Listed Call Warrant 03.01.2025 03.01.2025 Bar 485 0,00 %
Listed Put Warrant 20.03.2020 20.03.2020 Bar 152802 0,12 %
Listed Put Warrant 17.04.2020 17.04.2020 Bar 500 0,00 %
Listed Put Warrant 17.06.2020 Bis 17.06.2020 Bar 13928 0,01 %
Listed Put Warrant 19.06.2020 19.06.2020 Bar 123301 0,10 %
Listed Put Warrant 16.09.2020 Bis 16.09.2020 Bar 7444 0,01 %
Listed Put Warrant 18.09.2020 18.09.2020 Bar 3960 0,00 %
Listed Put Warrant 16.12.2020 Bis 16.12.2020 Bar 835 0,00 %
Listed Put Warrant 17.03.2021 Bis 17.03.2021 Bar 1821 0,00 %
Listed Put Warrant 16.06.2021 Bis 16.06.2021 Bar 9160 0,01 %
Listed Put Warrant 03.01.2025 Bis 03.01.2025 Bar 1830 0,00 %
      Summe 4426469 3,58 %

8. Informationen in Bezug auf den Mitteilungspflichtigen




  Mitteilungspflichtiger (3.) wird weder beherrscht noch beherrscht Mitteilungspflichtiger andere Unternehmen, die Stimmrechte des Emittenten (1.) halten oder denen Stimmrechte des Emittenten zugerechnet werden.
X Vollständige Kette der Tochterunternehmen, beginnend mit der obersten beherrschenden Person oder dem obersten beherrschenden Unternehmen:





























































Unternehmen Stimmrechte in %, wenn 3% oder höher Instrumente in %, wenn 5% oder höher Summe in %, wenn 5% oder höher
Société Générale S.A. % % %
Société Générale Effekten GmbH % % %
      % % %
Société Générale S.A. % % %
Société Generale International Limited % % %
      % % %
Société Générale S.A. % % %
Généfinance S.A. % % %
Sogéparticipations S.A. % % %
Société Générale Bank & Trust S.A. % % %
SG Issuer S.A. % % %
      % % %
Société Générale S.A. % % %
Codéis Securities S.A. % % %

9. Bei Vollmacht gemäß § 34 Abs. 3 WpHG

(nur möglich bei einer Zurechnung nach § 34 Abs. 1 Satz 1 Nr. 6 WpHG)


Datum der Hauptversammlung:

Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile (6.) nach der Hauptversammlung:






Anteil Stimmrechte Anteil Instrumente Summe Anteile
% % %

10. Sonstige Informationen:

 


Datum

23.03.2020














Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: Wirecard AG

Einsteinring 35

85609 Aschheim b. München

Deutschland
Internet: www.wirecard.com





 
1005077  26.03.2020 



