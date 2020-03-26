DGAP Stimmrechtsmitteilung: Wirecard AG
Wirecard AG: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung
26.03.2020 / 18:46
Stimmrechtsmitteilung1. Angaben zum Emittenten
2. Grund der Mitteilung
|Name:
|Wirecard AG
|Straße, Hausnr.:
|Einsteinring 35
|PLZ:
|85609
|Ort:
|Aschheim b. München
Deutschland
|Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):
|529900A8LX4KL0YUTH71
3. Angaben zum Mitteilungspflichtigen
|
|Erwerb bzw. Veräußerung von Aktien mit Stimmrechten
|X
|Erwerb bzw. Veräußerung von Instrumenten
|
|Änderung der Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte
|
|Sonstiger Grund:
4. Namen der Aktionäre
|Juristische Person: Société Générale S.A.
Registrierter Sitz, Staat: Paris, Frankreich
mit 3% oder mehr Stimmrechten, wenn abweichend von 3.5. Datum der Schwellenberührung:6. Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile
7. Einzelheiten zu den Stimmrechtsbeständena. Stimmrechte (§§ 33, 34 WpHG)
|
|Anteil Stimmrechte
(Summe 7.a.)
|Anteil Instrumente
(Summe 7.b.1.+ 7.b.2.)
|Summe Anteile
(Summe 7.a. + 7.b.)
|Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte nach § 41 WpHG
|neu
|0,09 %
|5,65 %
|5,74 %
|123565586
|letzte Mitteilung
|0 %
|0 %
|0 %
|/
b.1. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 1 WpHG
|ISIN
|absolut
|in %
|
|direkt
(§ 33 WpHG)
|zugerechnet
(§ 34 WpHG)
|direkt
(§ 33 WpHG)
|zugerechnet
(§ 34 WpHG)
|DE0007472060
|107647
|0,09 %
| %
|Summe
|107647
|0,09 %
b.2. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 2 WpHG
|Art des Instruments
|Fälligkeit / Verfall
|Ausübungszeitraum / Laufzeit
|Stimmrechte absolut
|Stimmrechte in %
|Rückübertragungsanspruch aus Wertpapierleihe
|N/A
|N/A
|1633446
|1,32 %
|Leiheposition auf Exchangeable Note
|N/A
|N/A
|40119
|0,03 %
|Exchangeable Note
|02.10.2024
|02.10.2024
|233738
|0,19 %
|Listed Call Option
|20.03.2020
|Bis 20.03.2020
|342500
|0,28 %
|Listed Call Option
|19.06.2020
|Bis 19.06.2020
|55000
|0,04 %
|Listed Call Option
|18.09.2020
|Bis 18.09.2020
|12000
|0,01 %
|Listed Call Option
|17.12.2021
|Bis 17.12.2021
|17200
|0,01 %
|OTC Call Option
|17.07.2020
|Bis 17.07.2020
|100000
|0,08 %
|Certificates
|08.01.2021
|08.01.2021
|6452
|0,01 %
|Certificates
|09.10.2020
|09.10.2020
|1538
|0,00 %
|Certificates
|11.09.2020
|11.09.2020
|6223
|0,01 %
|Certificates
|11.12.2020
|11.12.2020
|6270
|0,01 %
|Certificates
|12.02.2021
|12.02.2021
|1751
|0,00 %
|Certificates
|12.03.2021
|12.03.2021
|9140
|0,01 %
|Certificates
|12.06.2020
|12.06.2020
|3077
|0,00 %
|Certificates
|17.04.2020
|17.04.2020
|13
|0,00 %
|Certificates
|17.12.2021
|17.12.2021
|5578
|0,00 %
|Certificates
|18.06.2021
|18.06.2021
|11598
|0,01 %
|Certificates
|18.09.2020
|18.09.2020
|18001
|0,01 %
|Certificates
|18.12.2020
|18.12.2020
|30835
|0,02 %
|Certificates
|19.06.2020
|19.06.2020
|9537
|0,01 %
|Certificates
|20.03.2020
|20.03.2020
|6538
|0,01 %
|Certificates
|23.10.2020
|23.10.2020
|11494
|0,01 %
|
|
|Summe
|2562048
|2,07 %
8. Informationen in Bezug auf den Mitteilungspflichtigen
|Art des Instruments
|Fälligkeit / Verfall
|Ausübungszeitraum / Laufzeit
|Barausgleich oder physische Abwicklung
|Stimmrechte absolut
|Stimmrechte in %
|OTC Call Option on Basket
|03.01.2025
|03.01.2025
|Bar
|1359
|0,00 %
|OTC Call Option on Basket
|03.01.2025
|Bis 03.01.2025
|Bar
|102
|0,00 %
|Certificates
|18.09.2020
|18.09.2020
|Bar
|4800
|0,00 %
|Certificates
|19.06.2020
|19.06.2020
|Bar
|1808
|0,00 %
|Certificates
|20.03.2020
|20.03.2020
|Bar
|14242
|0,01 %
|Contract For Difference
|N/A
|N/A
|Bar
|312269
|0,25 %
|Equity Linked Swaps
|16.04.2020
|16.04.2020
|Bar
|239419
|0,19 %
|Euro Medium Term Notes
|04.07.2022
|04.07.2022
|Bar
|273
|0,00 %
|Euro Medium Term Notes
|22.02.2027
|22.02.2027
|Bar
|42495
|0,03 %
|Euro Medium Term Notes
|07.02.2028
|07.02.2028
|Bar
|1477
|0,00 %
|Euro Medium Term Notes
|16.05.2028
|16.05.2028
|Bar
|422
|0,00 %
|Euro Medium Term Notes
|25.07.2028
|25.07.2028
|Bar
|150
|0,00 %
|Futures
|19.06.2020
|19.06.2020
|Bar
|30000
|0,02 %
|OTC Call Option
|20.03.2020
|20.03.2020
|Bar
|143
|0,00 %
|OTC Call Option
|17.06.2020
|Bis 17.06.2020
|Bar
|34738
|0,03 %
|OTC Call Option
|19.06.2020
|19.06.2020
|Bar
|31643
|0,03 %
|OTC Call Option
|19.08.2020
|Bis 19.08.2020
|Bar
|5082
|0,00 %
|OTC Call Option
|16.09.2020
|Bis 16.09.2020
|Bar
|21125
|0,02 %
|OTC Call Option
|18.11.2020
|Bis 18.11.2020
|Bar
|2756
|0,00 %
|OTC Call Option
|16.12.2020
|Bis 16.12.2020
|Bar
|36923
|0,03 %
|OTC Call Option
|17.03.2021
|Bis 17.03.2021
|Bar
|17780
|0,01 %
|OTC Call Option
|16.06.2021
|Bis 16.06.2021
|Bar
|77906
|0,06 %
|OTC Call Option
|15.09.2020
|Bis 15.09.2020
|Bar
|3635
|0,00 %
|OTC Call Option
|15.12.2021
|Bis 15.12.2021
|Bar
|44324
|0,04 %
|OTC Call Option
|15.06.2022
|Bis 15.06.2022
|Bar
|18162
|0,01 %
|OTC Call Option
|14.09.2022
|Bis 14.09.2022
|Bar
|47
|0,00 %
|OTC Call Option
|14.12.2022
|Bis 14.12.2022
|Bar
|49351
|0,04 %
|OTC Call Option
|13.12.2023
|Bis 13.12.2023
|Bar
|42834
|0,03 %
|OTC Call Option
|03.01.2025
|Bis 03.01.2025
|Bar
|7367
|0,01 %
|OTC Put Option
|20.03.2020
|20.03.2020
|Bar
|152802
|0,12 %
|OTC Put Option
|17.04.2020
|17.04.2020
|Bar
|500
|0,00 %
|OTC Put Option
|17.06.2020
|Bis 17.06.2020
|Bar
|13928
|0,01 %
|OTC Put Option
|19.06.2020
|19.06.2020
|Bar
|123301
|0,10 %
|OTC Put Option
|17.07.2020
|Bis 17.07.2020
|Physisch
|100000
|0,08 %
|OTC Put Option
|16.09.2020
|Bis 16.09.2020
|Bar
|7444
|0,01 %
|OTC Put Option
|18.09.2020
|18.09.2020
|Bar
|3960
|0,00 %
|OTC Put Option
|16.12.2020
|Bis 16.12.2020
|Bar
|835
|0,00 %
|OTC Put Option
|17.03.2021
|Bis 17.03.2021
|Bar
|1821
|0,00 %
|OTC Put Option
|16.06.2021
|Bis 16.06.2021
|Bar
|9160
|0,01 %
|OTC Put Option
|03.01.2025
|Bis 03.01.2025
|Bar
|1830
|0,00 %
|Listed Put Option
|20.03.2020
|Bis 20.03.2020
|Physisch
|523900
|0,42 %
|Listed Put Option
|17.04.2020
|Bis 17.04.2020
|Physisch
|385800
|0,31 %
|Listed Put Option
|19.06.2020
|Bis 19.06.2020
|Physisch
|450000
|0,36 %
|Listed Put Option
|18.09.2020
|Bis 18.09.2020
|Physisch
|145000
|0,12 %
|Listed Put Option
|18.12.2020
|Bis 18.12.2020
|Physisch
|402700
|0,33 %
|Listed Put Option
|18.06.2021
|Bis 18.06.2021
|Physisch
|120000
|0,10 %
|Listed Put Option
|17.12.2021
|Bis 17.12.2021
|Physisch
|25000
|0,02 %
|Listed Put Option
|16.12.2022
|Bis 16.12.2022
|Physisch
|70000
|0,06 %
|Listed Put Option
|15.12.2023
|Bis 15.12.2023
|Physisch
|350000
|0,28 %
|Listed Call Warrant
|20.03.2020
|20.03.2020
|Bar
|143
|0,00 %
|Listed Call Warrant
|17.06.2020
|Bis 17.06.2020
|Bar
|25103
|0,02 %
|Listed Call Warrant
|19.06.2020
|Bis 19.06.2020
|Bar
|76
|0,00 %
|Listed Call Warrant
|19.06.2020
|19.06.2020
|Bar
|31542
|0,03 %
|Listed Call Warrant
|19.08.2020
|Bis 19.08.2020
|Bar
|3799
|0,00 %
|Listed Call Warrant
|16.09.2020
|Bis 16.09.2020
|Bar
|15635
|0,01 %
|Listed Call Warrant
|18.11.2020
|Bis 18.11.2020
|Bar
|1441
|0,00 %
|Listed Call Warrant
|16.12.2020
|Bis 16.12.2020
|Bar
|24056
|0,02 %
|Listed Call Warrant
|17.03.2021
|Bis 17.03.2021
|Bar
|11325
|0,01 %
|Listed Call Warrant
|16.06.2021
|Bis 16.06.2021
|Bar
|34026
|0,03 %
|Listed Call Warrant
|15.09.2021
|Bis 15.09.2021
|Bar
|1097
|0,00 %
|Listed Call Warrant
|15.12.2021
|Bis 15.12.2021
|Bar
|12469
|0,01 %
|Listed Call Warrant
|15.06.2022
|Bis 15.06.2022
|Bar
|2683
|0,00 %
|Listed Call Warrant
|14.09.2022
|Bis 14.09.2022
|Bar
|9
|0,00 %
|Listed Call Warrant
|14.12.2022
|Bis 14.12.2022
|Bar
|5095
|0,00 %
|Listed Call Warrant
|13.12.2023
|Bis 13.12.2023
|Bar
|6862
|0,01 %
|Listed Call Warrant
|03.01.2025
|Bis 03.01.2025
|Bar
|4429
|0,00 %
|Listed Call Warrant
|03.01.2025
|03.01.2025
|Bar
|485
|0,00 %
|Listed Put Warrant
|20.03.2020
|20.03.2020
|Bar
|152802
|0,12 %
|Listed Put Warrant
|17.04.2020
|17.04.2020
|Bar
|500
|0,00 %
|Listed Put Warrant
|17.06.2020
|Bis 17.06.2020
|Bar
|13928
|0,01 %
|Listed Put Warrant
|19.06.2020
|19.06.2020
|Bar
|123301
|0,10 %
|Listed Put Warrant
|16.09.2020
|Bis 16.09.2020
|Bar
|7444
|0,01 %
|Listed Put Warrant
|18.09.2020
|18.09.2020
|Bar
|3960
|0,00 %
|Listed Put Warrant
|16.12.2020
|Bis 16.12.2020
|Bar
|835
|0,00 %
|Listed Put Warrant
|17.03.2021
|Bis 17.03.2021
|Bar
|1821
|0,00 %
|Listed Put Warrant
|16.06.2021
|Bis 16.06.2021
|Bar
|9160
|0,01 %
|Listed Put Warrant
|03.01.2025
|Bis 03.01.2025
|Bar
|1830
|0,00 %
|
|
|
|Summe
|4426469
|3,58 %
|
|Mitteilungspflichtiger (3.) wird weder beherrscht noch beherrscht Mitteilungspflichtiger andere Unternehmen, die Stimmrechte des Emittenten (1.) halten oder denen Stimmrechte des Emittenten zugerechnet werden.
|X
|Vollständige Kette der Tochterunternehmen, beginnend mit der obersten beherrschenden Person oder dem obersten beherrschenden Unternehmen:
9. Bei Vollmacht gemäß § 34 Abs. 3 WpHG
|Unternehmen
|Stimmrechte in %, wenn 3% oder höher
|Instrumente in %, wenn 5% oder höher
|Summe in %, wenn 5% oder höher
|Société Générale S.A.
| %
| %
| %
|Société Générale Effekten GmbH
| %
| %
| %
|
| %
| %
| %
|Société Générale S.A.
| %
| %
| %
|Société Generale International Limited
| %
| %
| %
|
| %
| %
| %
|Société Générale S.A.
| %
| %
| %
|Généfinance S.A.
| %
| %
| %
|Sogéparticipations S.A.
| %
| %
| %
|Société Générale Bank & Trust S.A.
| %
| %
| %
|SG Issuer S.A.
| %
| %
| %
|
| %
| %
| %
|Société Générale S.A.
| %
| %
| %
|Codéis Securities S.A.
| %
| %
| %
(nur möglich bei einer Zurechnung nach § 34 Abs. 1 Satz 1 Nr. 6 WpHG)
Datum der Hauptversammlung:
Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile (6.) nach der Hauptversammlung:
10. Sonstige Informationen:
|Anteil Stimmrechte
|Anteil Instrumente
|Summe Anteile
| %
| %
| %
Datum
