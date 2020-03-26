





DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Wirecard AG















Wirecard AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

















26.03.2020 / 18:46







Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.









Notification of Major Holdings







1. Details of issuer

Name:

Wirecard AG

Street:

Einsteinring 35

Postal code:

85609

City:

Aschheim b. München

Germany

Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):

529900A8LX4KL0YUTH71



2. Reason for notification



Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights

X

Acquisition/disposal of instruments



Change of breakdown of voting rights



Other reason:





3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Legal entity: Société Générale S.A.

City of registered office, country: Paris, France



4. Names of shareholder(s)



holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.





5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:

18 March 2020



6. Total positions



% of voting rights attached to shares

(total of 7.a.)

% of voting rights through instruments

(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)

Total of both in %

(7.a. + 7.b.)

Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG

New

0.09 %

5.65 %

5.74 %

123565586

Previous notification

0 %

0 %

0 %

/



7. Details on total positions



a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)

ISIN

Absolute

In %



Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG)

Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG)

Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG)

Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG)

DE0007472060

107647



0.09 %

%

Total

107647

0.09 %



b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG

Type of instrument

Expiration or maturity date

Exercise or conversion period

Voting rights absolute

Voting rights in %

Right to recall lent securities

N/A

N/A

1633446

1.32 %

Borrowing Position on Exchangeable Note

N/A

N/A

40119

0.03 %

Exchangeable Note

02.10.2024

02.10.2024

233738

0.19 %

Listed Call Option

20.03.2020

Until 20.03.2020

342500

0.28 %

Listed Call Option

19.06.2020

Until 19.06.2020

55000

0.04 %

Listed Call Option

18.09.2020

Until 18.09.2020

12000

0.01 %

Listed Call Option

17.12.2021

Until 17.12.2021

17200

0.01 %

OTC Call Option

17.07.2020

Until 17.07.2020

100000

0.08 %

Certificates

08.01.2021

08.01.2021

6452

0.01 %

Certificates

09.10.2020

09.10.2020

1538

0.00 %

Certificates

11.09.2020

11.09.2020

6223

0.01 %

Certificates

11.12.2020

11.12.2020

6270

0.01 %

Certificates

12.02.2021

12.02.2021

1751

0.00 %

Certificates

12.03.2021

12.03.2021

9140

0.01 %

Certificates

12.06.2020

12.06.2020

3077

0.00 %

Certificates

17.04.2020

17.04.2020

13

0.00 %

Certificates

17.12.2021

17.12.2021

5578

0.00 %

Certificates

18.06.2021

18.06.2021

11598

0.01 %

Certificates

18.09.2020

18.09.2020

18001

0.01 %

Certificates

18.12.2020

18.12.2020

30835

0.02 %

Certificates

19.06.2020

19.06.2020

9537

0.01 %

Certificates

20.03.2020

20.03.2020

6538

0.01 %

Certificates

23.10.2020

23.10.2020

11494

0.01 %





Total

2562048

2.07 %



b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG

Type of instrument

Expiration or maturity date

Exercise or conversion period

Cash or physical settlement

Voting rights absolute

Voting rights in %

OTC Call Option on Basket

03.01.2025

03.01.2025

Cash

1359

0.00 %

OTC Call Option on Basket

03.01.2025

Until 03.01.2025

Cash

102

0.00 %

Certificates

18.09.2020

18.09.2020

Cash

4800

0.00 %

Certificates

19.06.2020

19.06.2020

Cash

1808

0.00 %

Certificates

20.03.2020

20.03.2020

Cash

14242

0.01 %

Contract For Difference

N/A

N/A

Cash

312269

0.25 %

Equity Linked Swaps

16.04.2020

16.04.2020

Cash

239419

0.19 %

Euro Medium Term Notes

04.07.2022

04.07.2022

Cash

273

0.00 %

Euro Medium Term Notes

22.02.2027

22.02.2027

Cash

42495

0.03 %

Euro Medium Term Notes

07.02.2028

07.02.2028

Cash

1477

0.00 %

Euro Medium Term Notes

16.05.2028

16.05.2028

Cash

422

0.00 %

Euro Medium Term Notes

25.07.2028

25.07.2028

Cash

150

0.00 %

Futures

19.06.2020

19.06.2020

Cash

30000

0.02 %

OTC Call Option

20.03.2020

20.03.2020

Cash

143

0.00 %

OTC Call Option

17.06.2020

Until 17.06.2020

Cash

34738

0.03 %

OTC Call Option

19.06.2020

19.06.2020

Cash

31643

0.03 %

OTC Call Option

19.08.2020

Until 19.08.2020

Cash

5082

0.00 %

OTC Call Option

16.09.2020

Until 16.09.2020

Cash

21125

0.02 %

OTC Call Option

18.11.2020

Until 18.11.2020

Cash

2756

0.00 %

OTC Call Option

16.12.2020

Until 16.12.2020

Cash

36923

0.03 %

OTC Call Option

17.03.2021

Until 17.03.2021

Cash

17780

0.01 %

OTC Call Option

16.06.2021

Until 16.06.2021

Cash

77906

0.06 %

OTC Call Option

15.09.2020

Until 15.09.2020

Cash

3635

0.00 %

OTC Call Option

15.12.2021

Until 15.12.2021

Cash

44324

0.04 %

OTC Call Option

15.06.2022

Until 15.06.2022

Cash

18162

0.01 %

OTC Call Option

14.09.2022

Until 14.09.2022

Cash

47

0.00 %

OTC Call Option

14.12.2022

Until 14.12.2022

Cash

49351

0.04 %

OTC Call Option

13.12.2023

Until 13.12.2023

Cash

42834

0.03 %

OTC Call Option

03.01.2025

Until 03.01.2025

Cash

7367

0.01 %

OTC Put Option

20.03.2020

20.03.2020

Cash

152802

0.12 %

OTC Put Option

17.04.2020

17.04.2020

Cash

500

0.00 %

OTC Put Option

17.06.2020

Until 17.06.2020

Cash

13928

0.01 %

OTC Put Option

19.06.2020

19.06.2020

Cash

123301

0.10 %

OTC Put Option

17.07.2020

Until 17.07.2020

Physical

100000

0.08 %

OTC Put Option

16.09.2020

Until 16.09.2020

Cash

7444

0.01 %

OTC Put Option

18.09.2020

18.09.2020

Cash

3960

0.00 %

OTC Put Option

16.12.2020

Until 16.12.2020

Cash

835

0.00 %

OTC Put Option

17.03.2021

Until 17.03.2021

Cash

1821

0.00 %

OTC Put Option

16.06.2021

Until 16.06.2021

Cash

9160

0.01 %

OTC Put Option

03.01.2025

Until 03.01.2025

Cash

1830

0.00 %

Listed Put Option

20.03.2020

Until 20.03.2020

Physical

523900

0.42 %

Listed Put Option

17.04.2020

Until 17.04.2020

Physical

385800

0.31 %

Listed Put Option

19.06.2020

Until 19.06.2020

Physical

450000

0.36 %

Listed Put Option

18.09.2020

Until 18.09.2020

Physical

145000

0.12 %

Listed Put Option

18.12.2020

Until 18.12.2020

Physical

402700

0.33 %

Listed Put Option

18.06.2021

Until 18.06.2021

Physical

120000

0.10 %

Listed Put Option

17.12.2021

Until 17.12.2021

Physical

25000

0.02 %

Listed Put Option

16.12.2022

Until 16.12.2022

Physical

70000

0.06 %

Listed Put Option

15.12.2023

Until 15.12.2023

Physical

350000

0.28 %

Listed Call Warrant

20.03.2020

20.03.2020

Cash

143

0.00 %

Listed Call Warrant

17.06.2020

Until 17.06.2020

Cash

25103

0.02 %

Listed Call Warrant

19.06.2020

Until 19.06.2020

Cash

76

0.00 %

Listed Call Warrant

19.06.2020

19.06.2020

Cash

31542

0.03 %

Listed Call Warrant

19.08.2020

Until 19.08.2020

Cash

3799

0.00 %

Listed Call Warrant

16.09.2020

Until 16.09.2020

Cash

15635

0.01 %

Listed Call Warrant

18.11.2020

Until 18.11.2020

Cash

1441

0.00 %

Listed Call Warrant

16.12.2020

Until 16.12.2020

Cash

24056

0.02 %

Listed Call Warrant

17.03.2021

Until 17.03.2021

Cash

11325

0.01 %

Listed Call Warrant

16.06.2021

Until 16.06.2021

Cash

34026

0.03 %

Listed Call Warrant

15.09.2021

Until 15.09.2021

Cash

1097

0.00 %

Listed Call Warrant

15.12.2021

Until 15.12.2021

Cash

12469

0.01 %

Listed Call Warrant

15.06.2022

Until 15.06.2022

Cash

2683

0.00 %

Listed Call Warrant

14.09.2022

Until 14.09.2022

Cash

9

0.00 %

Listed Call Warrant

14.12.2022

Until 14.12.2022

Cash

5095

0.00 %

Listed Call Warrant

13.12.2023

Until 13.12.2023

Cash

6862

0.01 %

Listed Call Warrant

03.01.2025

Until 03.01.2025

Cash

4429

0.00 %

Listed Call Warrant

03.01.2025

03.01.2025

Cash

485

0.00 %

Listed Put Warrant

20.03.2020

20.03.2020

Cash

152802

0.12 %

Listed Put Warrant

17.04.2020

17.04.2020

Cash

500

0.00 %

Listed Put Warrant

17.06.2020

Until 17.06.2020

Cash

13928

0.01 %

Listed Put Warrant

19.06.2020

19.06.2020

Cash

123301

0.10 %

Listed Put Warrant

16.09.2020

Until 16.09.2020

Cash

7444

0.01 %

Listed Put Warrant

18.09.2020

18.09.2020

Cash

3960

0.00 %

Listed Put Warrant

16.12.2020

Until 16.12.2020

Cash

835

0.00 %

Listed Put Warrant

17.03.2021

Until 17.03.2021

Cash

1821

0.00 %

Listed Put Warrant

16.06.2021

Until 16.06.2021

Cash

9160

0.01 %

Listed Put Warrant

03.01.2025

Until 03.01.2025

Cash

1830

0.00 %







Total

4426469

3.58 %



8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation



Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).

X

Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:



Name

% of voting rights (if at least 3% or more)

% of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more)

Total of both (if at least 5% or more)

Société Générale S.A.

%

%

%

Société Générale Effekten GmbH

%

%

%



%

%

%

Société Générale S.A.

%

%

%

Société Generale International Limited

%

%

%



%

%

%

Société Générale S.A.

%

%

%

Généfinance S.A.

%

%

%

Sogéparticipations S.A.

%

%

%

Société Générale Bank & Trust S.A.

%

%

%

SG Issuer S.A.

%

%

%



%

%

%

Société Générale S.A.

%

%

%

Codéis Securities S.A.

%

%

%



9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG



(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)





Date of general meeting:



Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:

Proportion of voting rights

Proportion of instruments

Total of both

%

%

%



10. Other explanatory remarks:







Date

23 March 2020



holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)Date of general meeting:Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:Date

























26.03.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de



