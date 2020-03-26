DGAP-PVR: Wirecard AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Wirecard AG







Wirecard AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution








26.03.2020 / 18:46



Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.




Notification of Major Holdings



1. Details of issuer










Name: Wirecard AG
Street: Einsteinring 35
Postal code: 85609
City: Aschheim b. München
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900A8LX4KL0YUTH71

2. Reason for notification








  Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
X Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
  Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Legal entity: Société Générale S.A.
City of registered office, country: Paris, France

4. Names of shareholder(s)

holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.

 

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:

18 March 2020

6. Total positions















  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 0.09 % 5.65 % 5.74 % 123565586
Previous notification 0 % 0 % 0 % /

7. Details on total positions

a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)















ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE0007472060 107647
0.09 % %
Total 107647 0.09 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG





























































































































Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Right to recall lent securities N/A N/A 1633446 1.32 %
Borrowing Position on Exchangeable Note N/A N/A 40119 0.03 %
Exchangeable Note 02.10.2024 02.10.2024 233738 0.19 %
Listed Call Option 20.03.2020 Until 20.03.2020 342500 0.28 %
Listed Call Option 19.06.2020 Until 19.06.2020 55000 0.04 %
Listed Call Option 18.09.2020 Until 18.09.2020 12000 0.01 %
Listed Call Option 17.12.2021 Until 17.12.2021 17200 0.01 %
OTC Call Option 17.07.2020 Until 17.07.2020 100000 0.08 %
Certificates 08.01.2021 08.01.2021 6452 0.01 %
Certificates 09.10.2020 09.10.2020 1538 0.00 %
Certificates 11.09.2020 11.09.2020 6223 0.01 %
Certificates 11.12.2020 11.12.2020 6270 0.01 %
Certificates 12.02.2021 12.02.2021 1751 0.00 %
Certificates 12.03.2021 12.03.2021 9140 0.01 %
Certificates 12.06.2020 12.06.2020 3077 0.00 %
Certificates 17.04.2020 17.04.2020 13 0.00 %
Certificates 17.12.2021 17.12.2021 5578 0.00 %
Certificates 18.06.2021 18.06.2021 11598 0.01 %
Certificates 18.09.2020 18.09.2020 18001 0.01 %
Certificates 18.12.2020 18.12.2020 30835 0.02 %
Certificates 19.06.2020 19.06.2020 9537 0.01 %
Certificates 20.03.2020 20.03.2020 6538 0.01 %
Certificates 23.10.2020 23.10.2020 11494 0.01 %
    Total 2562048 2.07 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG


























































































































































































































































































































































































































































































Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
OTC Call Option on Basket 03.01.2025 03.01.2025 Cash 1359 0.00 %
OTC Call Option on Basket 03.01.2025 Until 03.01.2025 Cash 102 0.00 %
Certificates 18.09.2020 18.09.2020 Cash 4800 0.00 %
Certificates 19.06.2020 19.06.2020 Cash 1808 0.00 %
Certificates 20.03.2020 20.03.2020 Cash 14242 0.01 %
Contract For Difference N/A N/A Cash 312269 0.25 %
Equity Linked Swaps 16.04.2020 16.04.2020 Cash 239419 0.19 %
Euro Medium Term Notes 04.07.2022 04.07.2022 Cash 273 0.00 %
Euro Medium Term Notes 22.02.2027 22.02.2027 Cash 42495 0.03 %
Euro Medium Term Notes 07.02.2028 07.02.2028 Cash 1477 0.00 %
Euro Medium Term Notes 16.05.2028 16.05.2028 Cash 422 0.00 %
Euro Medium Term Notes 25.07.2028 25.07.2028 Cash 150 0.00 %
Futures 19.06.2020 19.06.2020 Cash 30000 0.02 %
OTC Call Option 20.03.2020 20.03.2020 Cash 143 0.00 %
OTC Call Option 17.06.2020 Until 17.06.2020 Cash 34738 0.03 %
OTC Call Option 19.06.2020 19.06.2020 Cash 31643 0.03 %
OTC Call Option 19.08.2020 Until 19.08.2020 Cash 5082 0.00 %
OTC Call Option 16.09.2020 Until 16.09.2020 Cash 21125 0.02 %
OTC Call Option 18.11.2020 Until 18.11.2020 Cash 2756 0.00 %
OTC Call Option 16.12.2020 Until 16.12.2020 Cash 36923 0.03 %
OTC Call Option 17.03.2021 Until 17.03.2021 Cash 17780 0.01 %
OTC Call Option 16.06.2021 Until 16.06.2021 Cash 77906 0.06 %
OTC Call Option 15.09.2020 Until 15.09.2020 Cash 3635 0.00 %
OTC Call Option 15.12.2021 Until 15.12.2021 Cash 44324 0.04 %
OTC Call Option 15.06.2022 Until 15.06.2022 Cash 18162 0.01 %
OTC Call Option 14.09.2022 Until 14.09.2022 Cash 47 0.00 %
OTC Call Option 14.12.2022 Until 14.12.2022 Cash 49351 0.04 %
OTC Call Option 13.12.2023 Until 13.12.2023 Cash 42834 0.03 %
OTC Call Option 03.01.2025 Until 03.01.2025 Cash 7367 0.01 %
OTC Put Option 20.03.2020 20.03.2020 Cash 152802 0.12 %
OTC Put Option 17.04.2020 17.04.2020 Cash 500 0.00 %
OTC Put Option 17.06.2020 Until 17.06.2020 Cash 13928 0.01 %
OTC Put Option 19.06.2020 19.06.2020 Cash 123301 0.10 %
OTC Put Option 17.07.2020 Until 17.07.2020 Physical 100000 0.08 %
OTC Put Option 16.09.2020 Until 16.09.2020 Cash 7444 0.01 %
OTC Put Option 18.09.2020 18.09.2020 Cash 3960 0.00 %
OTC Put Option 16.12.2020 Until 16.12.2020 Cash 835 0.00 %
OTC Put Option 17.03.2021 Until 17.03.2021 Cash 1821 0.00 %
OTC Put Option 16.06.2021 Until 16.06.2021 Cash 9160 0.01 %
OTC Put Option 03.01.2025 Until 03.01.2025 Cash 1830 0.00 %
Listed Put Option 20.03.2020 Until 20.03.2020 Physical 523900 0.42 %
Listed Put Option 17.04.2020 Until 17.04.2020 Physical 385800 0.31 %
Listed Put Option 19.06.2020 Until 19.06.2020 Physical 450000 0.36 %
Listed Put Option 18.09.2020 Until 18.09.2020 Physical 145000 0.12 %
Listed Put Option 18.12.2020 Until 18.12.2020 Physical 402700 0.33 %
Listed Put Option 18.06.2021 Until 18.06.2021 Physical 120000 0.10 %
Listed Put Option 17.12.2021 Until 17.12.2021 Physical 25000 0.02 %
Listed Put Option 16.12.2022 Until 16.12.2022 Physical 70000 0.06 %
Listed Put Option 15.12.2023 Until 15.12.2023 Physical 350000 0.28 %
Listed Call Warrant 20.03.2020 20.03.2020 Cash 143 0.00 %
Listed Call Warrant 17.06.2020 Until 17.06.2020 Cash 25103 0.02 %
Listed Call Warrant 19.06.2020 Until 19.06.2020 Cash 76 0.00 %
Listed Call Warrant 19.06.2020 19.06.2020 Cash 31542 0.03 %
Listed Call Warrant 19.08.2020 Until 19.08.2020 Cash 3799 0.00 %
Listed Call Warrant 16.09.2020 Until 16.09.2020 Cash 15635 0.01 %
Listed Call Warrant 18.11.2020 Until 18.11.2020 Cash 1441 0.00 %
Listed Call Warrant 16.12.2020 Until 16.12.2020 Cash 24056 0.02 %
Listed Call Warrant 17.03.2021 Until 17.03.2021 Cash 11325 0.01 %
Listed Call Warrant 16.06.2021 Until 16.06.2021 Cash 34026 0.03 %
Listed Call Warrant 15.09.2021 Until 15.09.2021 Cash 1097 0.00 %
Listed Call Warrant 15.12.2021 Until 15.12.2021 Cash 12469 0.01 %
Listed Call Warrant 15.06.2022 Until 15.06.2022 Cash 2683 0.00 %
Listed Call Warrant 14.09.2022 Until 14.09.2022 Cash 9 0.00 %
Listed Call Warrant 14.12.2022 Until 14.12.2022 Cash 5095 0.00 %
Listed Call Warrant 13.12.2023 Until 13.12.2023 Cash 6862 0.01 %
Listed Call Warrant 03.01.2025 Until 03.01.2025 Cash 4429 0.00 %
Listed Call Warrant 03.01.2025 03.01.2025 Cash 485 0.00 %
Listed Put Warrant 20.03.2020 20.03.2020 Cash 152802 0.12 %
Listed Put Warrant 17.04.2020 17.04.2020 Cash 500 0.00 %
Listed Put Warrant 17.06.2020 Until 17.06.2020 Cash 13928 0.01 %
Listed Put Warrant 19.06.2020 19.06.2020 Cash 123301 0.10 %
Listed Put Warrant 16.09.2020 Until 16.09.2020 Cash 7444 0.01 %
Listed Put Warrant 18.09.2020 18.09.2020 Cash 3960 0.00 %
Listed Put Warrant 16.12.2020 Until 16.12.2020 Cash 835 0.00 %
Listed Put Warrant 17.03.2021 Until 17.03.2021 Cash 1821 0.00 %
Listed Put Warrant 16.06.2021 Until 16.06.2021 Cash 9160 0.01 %
Listed Put Warrant 03.01.2025 Until 03.01.2025 Cash 1830 0.00 %
      Total 4426469 3.58 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation




  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:





























































Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
Société Générale S.A. % % %
Société Générale Effekten GmbH % % %
      % % %
Société Générale S.A. % % %
Société Generale International Limited % % %
      % % %
Société Générale S.A. % % %
Généfinance S.A. % % %
Sogéparticipations S.A. % % %
Société Générale Bank & Trust S.A. % % %
SG Issuer S.A. % % %
      % % %
Société Générale S.A. % % %
Codéis Securities S.A. % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG

(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)


Date of general meeting:

Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:






Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:

 


Date

23 March 2020














26.03.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: Wirecard AG

Einsteinring 35

85609 Aschheim b. München

Germany
Internet: www.wirecard.com





 
End of News DGAP News Service




1005077  26.03.2020 



