DGAP-PVR: Wirecard AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
2020. március 26., csütörtök, 18:46
DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Wirecard AG
Wirecard AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
26.03.2020 / 18:46
Notification of Major Holdings1. Details of issuer
2. Reason for notification
|Name:
|Wirecard AG
|Street:
|Einsteinring 35
|Postal code:
|85609
|City:
|Aschheim b. München
Germany
|Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):
|529900A8LX4KL0YUTH71
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
|
|Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
|X
|Acquisition/disposal of instruments
|
|Change of breakdown of voting rights
|
|Other reason:
4. Names of shareholder(s)
|Legal entity: Société Générale S.A.
City of registered office, country: Paris, France
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:6. Total positions
7. Details on total positionsa. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
|
|% of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)
|% of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)
|Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)
|Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
|New
|0.09 %
|5.65 %
|5.74 %
|123565586
|Previous notification
|0 %
|0 %
|0 %
|/
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
|ISIN
|Absolute
|In %
|
|Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)
|Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
|Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)
|Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
|DE0007472060
|107647
|0.09 %
| %
|Total
|107647
|0.09 %
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
|Type of instrument
|Expiration or maturity date
|Exercise or conversion period
|Voting rights absolute
|Voting rights in %
|Right to recall lent securities
|N/A
|N/A
|1633446
|1.32 %
|Borrowing Position on Exchangeable Note
|N/A
|N/A
|40119
|0.03 %
|Exchangeable Note
|02.10.2024
|02.10.2024
|233738
|0.19 %
|Listed Call Option
|20.03.2020
|Until 20.03.2020
|342500
|0.28 %
|Listed Call Option
|19.06.2020
|Until 19.06.2020
|55000
|0.04 %
|Listed Call Option
|18.09.2020
|Until 18.09.2020
|12000
|0.01 %
|Listed Call Option
|17.12.2021
|Until 17.12.2021
|17200
|0.01 %
|OTC Call Option
|17.07.2020
|Until 17.07.2020
|100000
|0.08 %
|Certificates
|08.01.2021
|08.01.2021
|6452
|0.01 %
|Certificates
|09.10.2020
|09.10.2020
|1538
|0.00 %
|Certificates
|11.09.2020
|11.09.2020
|6223
|0.01 %
|Certificates
|11.12.2020
|11.12.2020
|6270
|0.01 %
|Certificates
|12.02.2021
|12.02.2021
|1751
|0.00 %
|Certificates
|12.03.2021
|12.03.2021
|9140
|0.01 %
|Certificates
|12.06.2020
|12.06.2020
|3077
|0.00 %
|Certificates
|17.04.2020
|17.04.2020
|13
|0.00 %
|Certificates
|17.12.2021
|17.12.2021
|5578
|0.00 %
|Certificates
|18.06.2021
|18.06.2021
|11598
|0.01 %
|Certificates
|18.09.2020
|18.09.2020
|18001
|0.01 %
|Certificates
|18.12.2020
|18.12.2020
|30835
|0.02 %
|Certificates
|19.06.2020
|19.06.2020
|9537
|0.01 %
|Certificates
|20.03.2020
|20.03.2020
|6538
|0.01 %
|Certificates
|23.10.2020
|23.10.2020
|11494
|0.01 %
|
|
|Total
|2562048
|2.07 %
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
|Type of instrument
|Expiration or maturity date
|Exercise or conversion period
|Cash or physical settlement
|Voting rights absolute
|Voting rights in %
|OTC Call Option on Basket
|03.01.2025
|03.01.2025
|Cash
|1359
|0.00 %
|OTC Call Option on Basket
|03.01.2025
|Until 03.01.2025
|Cash
|102
|0.00 %
|Certificates
|18.09.2020
|18.09.2020
|Cash
|4800
|0.00 %
|Certificates
|19.06.2020
|19.06.2020
|Cash
|1808
|0.00 %
|Certificates
|20.03.2020
|20.03.2020
|Cash
|14242
|0.01 %
|Contract For Difference
|N/A
|N/A
|Cash
|312269
|0.25 %
|Equity Linked Swaps
|16.04.2020
|16.04.2020
|Cash
|239419
|0.19 %
|Euro Medium Term Notes
|04.07.2022
|04.07.2022
|Cash
|273
|0.00 %
|Euro Medium Term Notes
|22.02.2027
|22.02.2027
|Cash
|42495
|0.03 %
|Euro Medium Term Notes
|07.02.2028
|07.02.2028
|Cash
|1477
|0.00 %
|Euro Medium Term Notes
|16.05.2028
|16.05.2028
|Cash
|422
|0.00 %
|Euro Medium Term Notes
|25.07.2028
|25.07.2028
|Cash
|150
|0.00 %
|Futures
|19.06.2020
|19.06.2020
|Cash
|30000
|0.02 %
|OTC Call Option
|20.03.2020
|20.03.2020
|Cash
|143
|0.00 %
|OTC Call Option
|17.06.2020
|Until 17.06.2020
|Cash
|34738
|0.03 %
|OTC Call Option
|19.06.2020
|19.06.2020
|Cash
|31643
|0.03 %
|OTC Call Option
|19.08.2020
|Until 19.08.2020
|Cash
|5082
|0.00 %
|OTC Call Option
|16.09.2020
|Until 16.09.2020
|Cash
|21125
|0.02 %
|OTC Call Option
|18.11.2020
|Until 18.11.2020
|Cash
|2756
|0.00 %
|OTC Call Option
|16.12.2020
|Until 16.12.2020
|Cash
|36923
|0.03 %
|OTC Call Option
|17.03.2021
|Until 17.03.2021
|Cash
|17780
|0.01 %
|OTC Call Option
|16.06.2021
|Until 16.06.2021
|Cash
|77906
|0.06 %
|OTC Call Option
|15.09.2020
|Until 15.09.2020
|Cash
|3635
|0.00 %
|OTC Call Option
|15.12.2021
|Until 15.12.2021
|Cash
|44324
|0.04 %
|OTC Call Option
|15.06.2022
|Until 15.06.2022
|Cash
|18162
|0.01 %
|OTC Call Option
|14.09.2022
|Until 14.09.2022
|Cash
|47
|0.00 %
|OTC Call Option
|14.12.2022
|Until 14.12.2022
|Cash
|49351
|0.04 %
|OTC Call Option
|13.12.2023
|Until 13.12.2023
|Cash
|42834
|0.03 %
|OTC Call Option
|03.01.2025
|Until 03.01.2025
|Cash
|7367
|0.01 %
|OTC Put Option
|20.03.2020
|20.03.2020
|Cash
|152802
|0.12 %
|OTC Put Option
|17.04.2020
|17.04.2020
|Cash
|500
|0.00 %
|OTC Put Option
|17.06.2020
|Until 17.06.2020
|Cash
|13928
|0.01 %
|OTC Put Option
|19.06.2020
|19.06.2020
|Cash
|123301
|0.10 %
|OTC Put Option
|17.07.2020
|Until 17.07.2020
|Physical
|100000
|0.08 %
|OTC Put Option
|16.09.2020
|Until 16.09.2020
|Cash
|7444
|0.01 %
|OTC Put Option
|18.09.2020
|18.09.2020
|Cash
|3960
|0.00 %
|OTC Put Option
|16.12.2020
|Until 16.12.2020
|Cash
|835
|0.00 %
|OTC Put Option
|17.03.2021
|Until 17.03.2021
|Cash
|1821
|0.00 %
|OTC Put Option
|16.06.2021
|Until 16.06.2021
|Cash
|9160
|0.01 %
|OTC Put Option
|03.01.2025
|Until 03.01.2025
|Cash
|1830
|0.00 %
|Listed Put Option
|20.03.2020
|Until 20.03.2020
|Physical
|523900
|0.42 %
|Listed Put Option
|17.04.2020
|Until 17.04.2020
|Physical
|385800
|0.31 %
|Listed Put Option
|19.06.2020
|Until 19.06.2020
|Physical
|450000
|0.36 %
|Listed Put Option
|18.09.2020
|Until 18.09.2020
|Physical
|145000
|0.12 %
|Listed Put Option
|18.12.2020
|Until 18.12.2020
|Physical
|402700
|0.33 %
|Listed Put Option
|18.06.2021
|Until 18.06.2021
|Physical
|120000
|0.10 %
|Listed Put Option
|17.12.2021
|Until 17.12.2021
|Physical
|25000
|0.02 %
|Listed Put Option
|16.12.2022
|Until 16.12.2022
|Physical
|70000
|0.06 %
|Listed Put Option
|15.12.2023
|Until 15.12.2023
|Physical
|350000
|0.28 %
|Listed Call Warrant
|20.03.2020
|20.03.2020
|Cash
|143
|0.00 %
|Listed Call Warrant
|17.06.2020
|Until 17.06.2020
|Cash
|25103
|0.02 %
|Listed Call Warrant
|19.06.2020
|Until 19.06.2020
|Cash
|76
|0.00 %
|Listed Call Warrant
|19.06.2020
|19.06.2020
|Cash
|31542
|0.03 %
|Listed Call Warrant
|19.08.2020
|Until 19.08.2020
|Cash
|3799
|0.00 %
|Listed Call Warrant
|16.09.2020
|Until 16.09.2020
|Cash
|15635
|0.01 %
|Listed Call Warrant
|18.11.2020
|Until 18.11.2020
|Cash
|1441
|0.00 %
|Listed Call Warrant
|16.12.2020
|Until 16.12.2020
|Cash
|24056
|0.02 %
|Listed Call Warrant
|17.03.2021
|Until 17.03.2021
|Cash
|11325
|0.01 %
|Listed Call Warrant
|16.06.2021
|Until 16.06.2021
|Cash
|34026
|0.03 %
|Listed Call Warrant
|15.09.2021
|Until 15.09.2021
|Cash
|1097
|0.00 %
|Listed Call Warrant
|15.12.2021
|Until 15.12.2021
|Cash
|12469
|0.01 %
|Listed Call Warrant
|15.06.2022
|Until 15.06.2022
|Cash
|2683
|0.00 %
|Listed Call Warrant
|14.09.2022
|Until 14.09.2022
|Cash
|9
|0.00 %
|Listed Call Warrant
|14.12.2022
|Until 14.12.2022
|Cash
|5095
|0.00 %
|Listed Call Warrant
|13.12.2023
|Until 13.12.2023
|Cash
|6862
|0.01 %
|Listed Call Warrant
|03.01.2025
|Until 03.01.2025
|Cash
|4429
|0.00 %
|Listed Call Warrant
|03.01.2025
|03.01.2025
|Cash
|485
|0.00 %
|Listed Put Warrant
|20.03.2020
|20.03.2020
|Cash
|152802
|0.12 %
|Listed Put Warrant
|17.04.2020
|17.04.2020
|Cash
|500
|0.00 %
|Listed Put Warrant
|17.06.2020
|Until 17.06.2020
|Cash
|13928
|0.01 %
|Listed Put Warrant
|19.06.2020
|19.06.2020
|Cash
|123301
|0.10 %
|Listed Put Warrant
|16.09.2020
|Until 16.09.2020
|Cash
|7444
|0.01 %
|Listed Put Warrant
|18.09.2020
|18.09.2020
|Cash
|3960
|0.00 %
|Listed Put Warrant
|16.12.2020
|Until 16.12.2020
|Cash
|835
|0.00 %
|Listed Put Warrant
|17.03.2021
|Until 17.03.2021
|Cash
|1821
|0.00 %
|Listed Put Warrant
|16.06.2021
|Until 16.06.2021
|Cash
|9160
|0.01 %
|Listed Put Warrant
|03.01.2025
|Until 03.01.2025
|Cash
|1830
|0.00 %
|
|
|
|Total
|4426469
|3.58 %
|
|Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
|X
|Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
|Name
|% of voting rights (if at least 3% or more)
|% of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more)
|Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
|Société Générale S.A.
| %
| %
| %
|Société Générale Effekten GmbH
| %
| %
| %
|
| %
| %
| %
|Société Générale S.A.
| %
| %
| %
|Société Generale International Limited
| %
| %
| %
|
| %
| %
| %
|Société Générale S.A.
| %
| %
| %
|Généfinance S.A.
| %
| %
| %
|Sogéparticipations S.A.
| %
| %
| %
|Société Générale Bank & Trust S.A.
| %
| %
| %
|SG Issuer S.A.
| %
| %
| %
|
| %
| %
| %
|Société Générale S.A.
| %
| %
| %
|Codéis Securities S.A.
| %
| %
| %
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
10. Other explanatory remarks:
|Proportion of voting rights
|Proportion of instruments
|Total of both
| %
| %
| %
Date
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Wirecard AG
|Einsteinring 35
|85609 Aschheim b. München
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.wirecard.com
|
|End of News
1005077 26.03.2020
