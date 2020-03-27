





1. Details of issuer

Name:

RIB Software SE

Street:

Vaihinger Str. 151

Postal code:

70567

City:

Stuttgart

Germany

Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):

549300TXKMFBJ0ECRO90



2. Reason for notification

X

Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights



Acquisition/disposal of instruments



Change of breakdown of voting rights



Other reason:





3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Legal entity: Schneider Electric SE

City of registered office, country: Rueil Malmaison, France



4. Names of shareholder(s)



holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.

Schneider Electric Investment AG





5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:

25 March 2020



6. Total positions



% of voting rights attached to shares

(total of 7.a.)

% of voting rights through instruments

(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)

Total of both in %

(7.a. + 7.b.)

Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG

New

9,99 %

24,92 %

34,91 %

51899298

Previous notification

0 %

24,92 %

24,92 %

/



7. Details on total positions



a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)

ISIN

Absolute

In %



Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG)

Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG)

Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG)

Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG)

DEOOOAOZ2XN6

0

5184704

0 %

9,99 %

Total

5184704

9,99 %



b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG

Type of instrument

Expiration or maturity date

Exercise or conversion period

Voting rights absolute

Voting rights in %









%





Total



%



b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG

Type of instrument

Expiration or maturity date

Exercise or conversion period

Cash or physical settlement

Voting rights absolute

Voting rights in %

Irrevocable Undertaking to accept a Public Takeover Offer



Within one week after begin of the acceptance period

Physical

8193915

15,79 %

Put Option



during a 2 months period a

Physical

4740529

9,13 %







Total

12934444

24,92 %



8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation



Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).

X

Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:



Name

% of voting rights (if at least 3% or more)

% of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more)

Total of both (if at least 5% or more)

Schneider Electric SE

%

%

%

Schneider Electric Industries SAS

%

%

%

Schneider Electric Investment AG

9,99 %

24,92 %

34,91 %



9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG



(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)





Date of general meeting:



Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:

Proportion of voting rights

Proportion of instruments

Total of both

%

%

%



10. Other explanatory remarks:

On 20 March 2020, Schneider Electric Investment AG (the "Bidder") published its voluntary public takeover offer to the shareholders of RIB Software SE for the acquisition of all registered shares in RIB Software SE (the "Takeover Offer"). As per 25 March 2020, 14:00 hours CET, the Takeover Offer

(acceptance period expires on 22 April 2020) has been accepted for O shares of RIB Software SE, equaling approx. 0.00% the share capital and voting rights of RIB Software SE.

Prior to the publication of the Takeover Offer, five shareholders of RIB Software SE have irrevocably undertaken to tender a total of 4,740,530 RIB Shares into the Takeover Offer; this corresponds to approx. 9.13% of the share capital of RIB Software SE. The Bidder and the five shareholders of RIB Software have also entered into put option agreernents with respect to 4,740,529 shares of RIB Software SE; this corresponds to approx. 9.13% of the share capital of RIB Software SE. Furthermore, RIB Software SE has irrevocably





Date

26 March 2020



