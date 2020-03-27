





















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated







a) Name

Title:

Dr.

First name:

Christian

Last name(s):

Kohlpaintner



2. Reason for the notification







a) Position / status

Position:

Member of the managing body







b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor







a) Name

Brenntag AG





b) LEI

NNROIXVWJ7CPSR27SV97



4. Details of the transaction(s)







a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type:

Share

ISIN:

DE000A1DAHH0





b) Nature of the transaction

Purchase, processed via joint custody account with spouse





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

32.39 EUR





1846.23 EUR



32.42 EUR





13194.94 EUR



32.41 EUR





1879.78 EUR



32.43 EUR





18614.82 EUR



32.44 EUR





4541.60 EUR



32.45 EUR





13791.25 EUR



32.46 EUR





1882.68 EUR



32.47 EUR





5584.84 EUR



32.48 EUR





5943.84 EUR



32.49 EUR





5588.28 EUR



32.50 EUR





1885.00 EUR



32.50 EUR





13000.00 EUR



32.50 EUR





74620.00 EUR







d) Aggregated information

Price

Aggregated volume

32.4747 EUR





162373.26 EUR







e) Date of the transaction

2020-03-26; UTC+1





f) Place of the transaction

Name:

XETRA

MIC:

XETR



