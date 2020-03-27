DGAP-DD: Brenntag AG english

27.03.2020 / 11:16




The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name






Title: Dr.
First name: Christian
Last name(s): Kohlpaintner

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Member of the managing body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Brenntag AG


b) LEI

NNROIXVWJ7CPSR27SV97 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A1DAHH0


b) Nature of the transaction

Purchase, processed via joint custody account with spouse


c) Price(s) and volume(s)



































































Price(s) Volume(s)
32.39 EUR 1846.23 EUR
32.42 EUR 13194.94 EUR
32.41 EUR 1879.78 EUR
32.43 EUR 18614.82 EUR
32.44 EUR 4541.60 EUR
32.45 EUR 13791.25 EUR
32.46 EUR 1882.68 EUR
32.47 EUR 5584.84 EUR
32.48 EUR 5943.84 EUR
32.49 EUR 5588.28 EUR
32.50 EUR 1885.00 EUR
32.50 EUR 13000.00 EUR
32.50 EUR 74620.00 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
32.4747 EUR 162373.26 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2020-03-26; UTC+1


f) Place of the transaction




Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR














Language: English
Company: Brenntag AG

Messeallee 11

45131 Essen

Germany
Internet: www.brenntag.com





 
