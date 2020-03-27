





















Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated







a) Name

Title:



First name:

Niclas

Last name(s):

Karoff



2. Reason for the notification







a) Position / status

Position:

Member of the managing body







b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor







a) Name

HAMBORNER REIT AG





b) LEI

529900EJTD8IR1GN0P96



4. Details of the transaction(s)







a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type:

Share

ISIN:

DE0006013006





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

7.8850 EUR





7885.00 EUR



7.8810 EUR





7881.00 EUR



7.8700 EUR





7870.00 EUR



7.7470 EUR





7747.00 EUR



7.7450 EUR





7745.00 EUR



7.7470 EUR





7747.00 EUR



7.7470 EUR





7747.00 EUR







d) Aggregated information

Price

Aggregated volume

7.8031 EUR





54622.0000 EUR







e) Date of the transaction

2020-03-26; UTC+1





f) Place of the transaction

Name:

Boerse Duesseldorf - Quotrix

MIC:

XQTX



