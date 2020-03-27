DGAP-AFR: Odeon Film AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

2020. március 27., péntek, 11:28







DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Odeon Film AG


/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements






Odeon Film AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]








27.03.2020 / 11:28



Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Odeon Film AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group


Language: German

Date of disclosure: April 03, 2020

Address: http://www.odeonfilm.de/red1/liste-odeonfilm-investor-relations-unternehmensberichte-17.asp













27.03.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: Odeon Film AG

Hofmannstraße 25-27

81379 München

Germany
Internet: www.odeonfilm.de





 
End of News DGAP News Service




1008961  27.03.2020 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1008961&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum