Odeon Film AG: Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Finanzberichten gemäß § 114, 115, 117 WpHG








Hiermit gibt die Odeon Film AG bekannt, dass folgende Finanzberichte veröffentlicht werden:

Berichtsart: Konzern-Jahresfinanzbericht


Sprache: Deutsch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 03.04.2020

Ort: http://www.odeonfilm.de/red1/liste-odeonfilm-investor-relations-unternehmensberichte-17.asp













Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: Odeon Film AG

Hofmannstraße 25-27

81379 München

Deutschland
Internet: www.odeonfilm.de





 
