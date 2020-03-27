





















Meldung und öffentliche Bekanntgabe der Geschäfte von Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen

















27.03.2020 / 11:36









Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.











































1. Angaben zu den Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie zu den in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen







a) Name

Titel:



Vorname:

Niclas

Nachname(n):

Karoff



2. Grund der Meldung







a) Position / Status

Position:

Vorstand







b) Erstmeldung



3. Angaben zum Emittenten, zum Teilnehmer am Markt für Emissionszertifikate, zur Versteigerungsplattform, zum Versteigerer oder zur Auktionsaufsicht







a) Name

HAMBORNER REIT AG





b) LEI

529900EJTD8IR1GN0P96



4. Angaben zum Geschäft/zu den Geschäften







a) Beschreibung des Finanzinstruments, Art des Instruments, Kennung

Art:

Aktie

ISIN:

DE0006013006





b) Art des Geschäfts

Kauf





c) Preis(e) und Volumen

Preis(e)

Volumen

7,8850 EUR





7885,00 EUR



7,8810 EUR





7881,00 EUR



7,8700 EUR





7870,00 EUR



7,7470 EUR





7747,00 EUR



7,7450 EUR





7745,00 EUR



7,7470 EUR





7747,00 EUR



7,7470 EUR





7747,00 EUR







d) Aggregierte Informationen

Preis

Aggregiertes Volumen

7,8031 EUR





54622,0000 EUR







e) Datum des Geschäfts

2020-03-26; UTC+1





f) Ort des Geschäfts

Name:

Börse Düsseldorf - Quotrix

MIC:

XQTX



a) Namea) Position / Statusb) Erstmeldunga) Nameb) LEIa) Beschreibung des Finanzinstruments, Art des Instruments, Kennungb) Art des Geschäftsc) Preis(e) und Volumend) Aggregierte Informationene) Datum des Geschäftsf) Ort des Geschäfts

























27.03.2020 Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.

Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de



