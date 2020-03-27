DGAP-DD: HAMBORNER REIT AG deutsch

Vorname: Niclas
Nachname(n): Karoff

Position: Vorstand



HAMBORNER REIT AG


529900EJTD8IR1GN0P96 

Art: Aktie
ISIN: DE0006013006


Kauf


Preis(e) Volumen
7,8850 EUR 7885,00 EUR
7,8810 EUR 7881,00 EUR
7,8700 EUR 7870,00 EUR
7,7470 EUR 7747,00 EUR
7,7450 EUR 7745,00 EUR
7,7470 EUR 7747,00 EUR
7,7470 EUR 7747,00 EUR


Preis Aggregiertes Volumen
7,8031 EUR 54622,0000 EUR


2020-03-26; UTC+1


Name: Börse Düsseldorf - Quotrix
MIC: XQTX














Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: HAMBORNER REIT AG

Goethestraße 45

47166 Duisburg

Deutschland
Internet: www.hamborner.de





 
