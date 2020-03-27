DGAP-PVR: Bayer Aktiengesellschaft: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung

1. Angaben zum Emittenten










Name: Bayer Aktiengesellschaft
Straße, Hausnr.: Kaiser-Wilhelm-Allee 1
PLZ: 51373
Ort: Leverkusen
Deutschland
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 549300J4U55H3WP1XT59

2. Grund der Mitteilung








X Erwerb bzw. Veräußerung von Aktien mit Stimmrechten
  Erwerb bzw. Veräußerung von Instrumenten
  Änderung der Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte
  Sonstiger Grund:

3. Angaben zum Mitteilungspflichtigen

Juristische Person: Amundi S.A.
Registrierter Sitz, Staat: Paris, Frankreich

4. Namen der Aktionäre

mit 3% oder mehr Stimmrechten, wenn abweichend von 3.

 

5. Datum der Schwellenberührung:

23.03.2020

6. Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile















  Anteil Stimmrechte
(Summe 7.a.)		 Anteil Instrumente
(Summe 7.b.1.+ 7.b.2.)		 Summe Anteile
(Summe 7.a. + 7.b.)		 Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte nach § 41 WpHG
neu 3,22 % 0,00 % 3,22 % 982424082
letzte Mitteilung n/a % n/a % n/a % /

7. Einzelheiten zu den Stimmrechtsbeständen

a. Stimmrechte (§§ 33, 34 WpHG)
















ISIN absolut in %
  direkt
(§ 33 WpHG)		 zugerechnet
(§ 34 WpHG)		 direkt
(§ 33 WpHG)		 zugerechnet
(§ 34 WpHG)
DE000BAY0017 0 31614678 0 % 3,22 %
Summe 31614678 3,22 %

b.1. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 1 WpHG










Art des Instruments Fälligkeit / Verfall Ausübungs­zeitraum / Laufzeit Stimmrechte absolut Stimmrechte in %




 %
    Summe
%

b.2. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 2 WpHG












Art des Instruments Fälligkeit / Verfall Ausübungs­zeitraum / Laufzeit Barausgleich oder physische Abwicklung Stimmrechte absolut Stimmrechte in %





 %
      Summe
%

8. Informationen in Bezug auf den Mitteilungspflichtigen




  Mitteilungspflichtiger (3.) wird weder beherrscht noch beherrscht Mitteilungspflichtiger andere Unternehmen, die Stimmrechte des Emittenten (1.) halten oder denen Stimmrechte des Emittenten zugerechnet werden.
X Vollständige Kette der Tochterunternehmen, beginnend mit der obersten beherrschenden Person oder dem obersten beherrschenden Unternehmen:



















































































Unternehmen Stimmrechte in %, wenn 3% oder höher Instrumente in %, wenn 5% oder höher Summe in %, wenn 5% oder höher
Amundi S.A. % % %
Amundi Asset Management S.A.S. 3,12 % % %
 


Amundi S.A. % % %
Societe Generale Gestion % % %
 


Amundi S.A. % % %
BFT Investment Managers % % %
 


Amundi S.A. % % %
Amundi Asset Management S.A.S. 3,12 % % %
Amundi Japan Holding Ltd. % % %
Amundi Japan Ltd. % % %
 


Amundi S.A. % % %
Amundi Asset Management S.A.S. 3,12 % % %
Amundi SGR SpA % % %
 


Amundi S.A. % % %
Etoile Gestion % % %
 


Amundi S.A. % % %
Amundi Asset Management S.A.S. 3,12 % % %
Amundi Iberia SGIIC, SA. % % %

9. Bei Vollmacht gemäß § 34 Abs. 3 WpHG

(nur möglich bei einer Zurechnung nach § 34 Abs. 1 Satz 1 Nr. 6 WpHG)


Datum der Hauptversammlung:

Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile (6.) nach der Hauptversammlung:






Anteil Stimmrechte Anteil Instrumente Summe Anteile
% % %

10. Sonstige Informationen:

 


Datum

25.03.2020














Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: Bayer Aktiengesellschaft

Kaiser-Wilhelm-Allee 1

51373 Leverkusen

Deutschland
Internet: www.bayer.com





 
