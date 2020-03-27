DGAP-AFR: Dierig Holding AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Dierig Holding AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report


Language: German

Date of disclosure: April 03, 2020

Address: https://www.dierig.de/konzernberichte.htm

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group


Language: German

Date of disclosure: April 03, 2020

Address: https://www.dierig.de/konzernberichte.htm













Language: English
Company: Dierig Holding AG

Kirchbergstraße 23

86157 Augsburg

Germany
Internet: www.dierig.de





 
