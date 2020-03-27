DGAP-PVR: MorphoSys AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

Notification of Major Holdings



1. Details of issuer










Name: MorphoSys AG
Street: Semmelweisstr. 7
Postal code: 82152
City: Planegg
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900493806K77LRE72

2. Reason for notification








X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
  Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Legal entity: FMR LLC
City of registered office, country: Wilmington, Delaware, United States of America (USA)

4. Names of shareholder(s)

holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.

 

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:

20 March 2020

6. Total positions















  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 5.32 % 0.12 % 5.45 % 32890046
Previous notification 4.92 % 0.14 % 5.06 % /

7. Details on total positions

a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)















ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE0006632003
1751091 % 5.32 %
Total 1751091 5.32 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG













Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Lent Securities (right to recall)

40050 0.12 %
    Total 40050 0.12 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG












Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %





 %
      Total
%

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation




  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:




















































Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
FMR LLC % % %
Fidelity Management & Research Company LLC 4.02 % % %
 


FMR LLC % % %
FIAM Holdings LLC % % %
Fidelity Institutional Asset Management Trust Company % % %
 


FMR LLC % % %
FIAM Holdings LLC % % %
FIAM LLC % % %
 


FMR LLC % % %
Fidelity Advisory Holdings LLC % % %
Strategic Advisers LLC % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG

(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)


Date of general meeting:

Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:






Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:

 


Date

24 March 2020














