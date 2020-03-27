DGAP-AFR: Centrotec SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

Centrotec SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report


Language: German

Date of disclosure: March 31, 2020

Address: http://www.centrotec.de/de/investor-relations/finanzberichte


Language: English

Date of disclosure: March 31, 2020

Address: http://www.centrotec.de/en/investor-relations-en/financial-reports













Language: English
Company: Centrotec SE

Am Patbergschen Dorn 9

59929 Brilon

Germany
Internet: www.centrotec.de





 
