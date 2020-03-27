DGAP-Adhoc: TUI AG receives commitment of the German Federal Government for a KfW loan in the amount of € 1.8 billion
2020. március 27., péntek, 17:35
DGAP-Ad-hoc: TUI AG / Key word(s): Financing
TUI AG receives commitment of the German Federal Government for a KfW loan in the amount of € 1.8 billion
Hanover, 27.03.2020. TUI AG has today received commitment of the German Federal Government for a €1.8 billion KfW loan to increase TUI"s existing €1.75 billion credit agreement ("Revolving Credit Facility"). The KfW loan is subject to the approval of the banking consortium in regards to the necessary amendments of the Revolving Credit Facility. Thereby, TUI would have currently cash and available facilities of €3.1 billion. TUI decided to apply for the KfW loan to soften the unprecedented effects of the COVID 19 pandemic until normal business operations can be resumed.
One of the conditions of the KfW loan is that TUI de facto waives dividend payments for the term of the credit line.
TUI"s Executive Board is continuously evaluating the impact on our operations from the development of the COVID 19 pandemic and is implementing a variety of actions to support our customers, colleagues and stakeholders. The health and safety of our customers and employees remain our top priority during these exceptional times.
ANALYST & INVESTOR ENQUIRIES
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This announcement contains a number of statements related to the future development of TUI. These statements are based both on assumptions and estimates. Although we are convinced that these future-related statements are realistic, we cannot guarantee them, for our assumptions involve risks and uncertainties which may give rise to situations in which the actual results differ substantially from the expected ones. The potential reasons for such differences include market fluctuations, the development of world market fluctuations, the development of world market commodity prices, the development of exchange rates or fundamental changes in the economic environment. TUI does not intend or assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this announcement.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|TUI AG
|Karl-Wiechert-Allee 4
|30625 Hannover
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)511 566-1425
|Fax:
|+49 (0)511 566-1096
|E-mail:
|Investor.Relations@tui.com
|Internet:
|www.tuigroup.com
|ISIN:
|DE000TUAG000
|WKN:
|TUAG00
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Hanover; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; London
|EQS News ID:
|1009003
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
1009003 27-March-2020 CET/CEST
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. Hails Ontario"s Easing of Cannabis Retail Licensing Restrictions, Readies Plan to Fast Track Kaya Shack(TM) Retail Cannabis Store Franchise Sales
[2019.12.17. 14:01]
-
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG veröffentlicht Ergebnisse für das 3. Quartal und senkt Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2019
[2019.11.14. 19:15]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG publishes third quarter results and lowers forecast for the 2019 financial year
[2019.11.14. 19:15]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG publishes third quarter results and lowers forecast for the 2019 financial year
[2019.11.14. 18:50]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG veröffentlicht Ergebnisse für das 3. Quartal und senkt Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2019
[2019.11.14. 18:50]
-
»
Fashion Concept GmbH: Jeremy Meeks bestätigt Mega Deal mit Fashion Concept
[2019.10.01. 13:57]
-
»
Fashion Concept GmbH: Jeremy Meeks confirms a mega deal with Fashion Concept
[2019.10.01. 13:57]
-
»
DGAP-News: Fashion Concept GmbH: Jeremy Meeks will die Modewelt erobern
[2019.09.27. 11:46]
-
»
DGAP-News: Fashion Concept GmbH: Jeremy Meeks to conquer fashion world
[2019.09.27. 11:46]