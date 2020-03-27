





Report Type: Annual financial report





Language: German



Date of disclosure: March 30, 2020



Address:





Language: English



Date of disclosure: March 30, 2020



Address:



Report Type: Annual financial report of the group





Language: German



Date of disclosure: March 30, 2020



Address:





Language: English



Date of disclosure: March 30, 2020



Address:

