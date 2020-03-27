DGAP-AFR: DB Privat- und Firmenkundenbank AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

DB Privat- und Firmenkundenbank AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report


Language: German

Date of disclosure: March 30, 2020

Address: https://www.db.com/ir/de/db-pfk-geschaefts-halbjahresberichte.htm


Language: English

Date of disclosure: March 30, 2020

Address: https://www.db.com/ir/en/db-pfk-annual-half-year-reports.htm

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group


Language: German

Date of disclosure: March 30, 2020

Address: https://www.db.com/ir/de/db-pfk-geschaefts-halbjahresberichte.htm


Language: English

Date of disclosure: March 30, 2020

Address: https://www.db.com/ir/en/db-pfk-annual-half-year-reports.htm













Language: English
Company: DB Privat- und Firmenkundenbank AG

Theodor-Heuss-Allee 72

60486 Frankfurt am Main

Germany
Internet: www.db.com





 
