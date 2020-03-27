DGAP-AFR: DB Privat- und Firmenkundenbank AG: Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Finanzberichten gemäß § 114, 115, 117 WpHG

DB Privat- und Firmenkundenbank AG: Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Finanzberichten gemäß § 114, 115, 117 WpHG








Hiermit gibt die DB Privat- und Firmenkundenbank AG bekannt, dass folgende Finanzberichte veröffentlicht werden:

Berichtsart: Jahresfinanzbericht


Sprache: Deutsch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 30.03.2020

Ort: https://www.db.com/ir/de/db-pfk-geschaefts-halbjahresberichte.htm


Sprache: Englisch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 30.03.2020

Ort: https://www.db.com/ir/en/db-pfk-annual-half-year-reports.htm

Berichtsart: Konzern-Jahresfinanzbericht


Sprache: Deutsch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 30.03.2020

Ort: https://www.db.com/ir/de/db-pfk-geschaefts-halbjahresberichte.htm


Sprache: Englisch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 30.03.2020

Ort: https://www.db.com/ir/en/db-pfk-annual-half-year-reports.htm













Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: DB Privat- und Firmenkundenbank AG

Theodor-Heuss-Allee 72

60486 Frankfurt am Main

Deutschland
Internet: www.db.com





 
