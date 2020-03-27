

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik AG / Key word(s): Dividend/Corporate Action





Eckert & Ziegler: Executive Board Proposes Dividend and Share Split





27-March-2020 / 18:21 CET/CEST





Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







Berlin, 27 March 2020. Eckert & Ziegler AG (ISIN DE0005659700, S-DAX), a specialist for isotope-based applications in medicine, science and industry achieved earnings per share of 4.29 EUR in the fiscal year 2019. At the General Shareholders" Meeting the Executive Board and the Supervisory Board will propose a dividend of 1,70 EUR per share entitled to a dividend (previous year: 1.20 EUR per share).



In addition, the Executive Board and Supervisory Board today decided to propose to the Annual General Meeting a resolution to increase the share capital from company funds by EUR 15,878,949.00 from the current EUR 5,292,983.00 by EUR 15,878,949.00 to EUR 21,171,932.00 by issuing new shares (§§ 207 et seq. of the AktG) by way of converting free reserves into share capital of the company. In doing so, the shareholders of the Company shall receive three (3) new shares for each one (1) existing share.The capital increase from company funds will not result in any changes to the shareholders" participations in the company. If the proposed resolutions are accepted by the General Meeting and the amendments to the Articles of Association are entered in the Commercial Register, each shareholder will be credited with the corresponding number of new shares in his or her securities account. The higher number of shares and the resulting reduction in the share price should make the Company"s shares more liquid and even more attractive for investors.





For enquiries please contact:



Eckert & Ziegler AG, Karolin Riehle, Investor Relations



Robert-Rössle-Str. 10, 13125 Berlin, Germany



Tel.: +49 (0) 30 / 94 10 84-138, karolin.riehle@ezag.de, www.ezag.com







Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this News:



The price of the Eckert & Ziegler share has risen continuously over the past few years. The aim of the increase in the share capital of Eckert & Ziegler AG from company funds by issuing new shares in a ratio of 1:3, to be proposed to the Annual General Meeting, is to make trading in the share more liquid and to make the share even more attractive for investors.



The complete figures for the FY 2019 and the forecast for the current FY 2020 will be published on 31 March 2020.



In view of the current situation (COVID-19), a postponement of the Annual General Meeting currently planned for 17 June 2020 cannot be excluded.











27-March-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de



