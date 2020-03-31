





















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated







a) Name

Name and legal form:

KF030332 GmbH



2. Reason for the notification







a) Position / status

Person closely associated with:

Title:

Dr.

First name:

Cornelius

Last name(s):

Patt

Position:

Member of the managing body







b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor







a) Name

zooplus AG





b) LEI

549300VB13ZT2X88PU78



4. Details of the transaction(s)







a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type:

Share

ISIN:

DE0005111702





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

92.40 EUR





4620.00 EUR



92.50 EUR





2127.50 EUR



92.60 EUR





8704.40 EUR



92.60 EUR





648.20 EUR



92.60 EUR





2407.60 EUR



92.60 EUR





27780.00 EUR



92.60 EUR





46300.00 EUR



92.60 EUR





38151.20 EUR



92.60 EUR





8148.80 EUR



94.60 EUR





40205.00 EUR



94.60 EUR





7095.00 EUR



94.10 EUR





47050.00 EUR



94.10 EUR





1505.60 EUR



94.10 EUR





45544.40 EUR







d) Aggregated information

Price

Aggregated volume

93.43 EUR





280287.70 EUR







e) Date of the transaction

2020-03-26; UTC+1





f) Place of the transaction

Name:

XETRA

MIC:

XETR



