1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name


Name and legal form: KF030332 GmbH

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status









Person closely associated with:
Title: Dr.
First name: Cornelius
Last name(s): Patt
Position: Member of the managing body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

zooplus AG


b) LEI

549300VB13ZT2X88PU78 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005111702


b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition


c) Price(s) and volume(s)








































































Price(s) Volume(s)
92.40 EUR 4620.00 EUR
92.50 EUR 2127.50 EUR
92.60 EUR 8704.40 EUR
92.60 EUR 648.20 EUR
92.60 EUR 2407.60 EUR
92.60 EUR 27780.00 EUR
92.60 EUR 46300.00 EUR
92.60 EUR 38151.20 EUR
92.60 EUR 8148.80 EUR
94.60 EUR 40205.00 EUR
94.60 EUR 7095.00 EUR
94.10 EUR 47050.00 EUR
94.10 EUR 1505.60 EUR
94.10 EUR 45544.40 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
93.43 EUR 280287.70 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2020-03-26; UTC+1


f) Place of the transaction




Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR














