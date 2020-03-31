DGAP-Adhoc: Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG: Adjusted EBITDA 2019 above expectations - SARS-CoV-2 pandemic will have a significant impact on fiscal year 2020 - Management Board therefore proposes to waive dividend
2020. március 30., hétfő, 19:56
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG / Key word(s): Forecast/Dividend
AD HOC ANNOUNCEMENT
ACC. TO ART. 17 MAR
At EUR 209 million, sales revenue reached the expected level. Adjusted free cash flow is at the previous year"s level (previous year: EUR 10.9 million) and thus above expectations.
According to preliminary calculations, the consolidated net result will reach the previous year"s level due to impairments of the goodwill of freesort GmbH and intangible assets (FP Sign).
The outlook for the 2020 financial year takes into account the latest developments in connection with the spread of the SARS-CoV-2 virus.
In contrast to the revenue increase of 5 to 8 percent and EBITDA in the range of EUR 30 to 34 million originally planned for 2020, Francotyp-Postalia now expects a significant decline in revenue, EBITDA and adjusted free cash flow compared to the previous year (based on constant exchange rates).
In the current situation, FP will focus on securing and expanding the existing Group liquidity in order to secure the Group"s strategic and operational goals in the long term. In view of the burdens on employees and the company and irrespective of the amount of the adjusted consolidated net profit the Management Board has therefore decided, in agreement with the Supervisory Board, not to propose a dividend payment to the Annual Shareholder Meeting for the 2019 financial year. The basic dividend policy remains unchanged.
Due to the current conditions, the publication of the preliminary figures for the 2019 financial year, which was planned for March 31, 2020, will be postponed probably by a few days.
(* adjusted for currency effects and expenses for the ACT project JUMP)
For investor relations press enquiries, please contact:
Maik Laske
About Francotyp-Postalia (FP)
Contact:
Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG
Maik Laske
Head of Investor Relations
Telefon: +49 (0)30 220 660 296
Telefax: +49 (0)30 220 660 425
E-Mail: ir@francotyp.com
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG
|Prenzlauer Promenade 28
|13089 Berlin
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)30 220 660 410
|Fax:
|+49 (0)30 220 660 425
|E-mail:
|ir@francotyp.com
|Internet:
|www.fp-francotyp.com
|ISIN:
|DE000FPH9000
|WKN:
|FPH900
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1011107
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
1011107 30-March-2020 CET/CEST
