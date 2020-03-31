DGAP-DD: New Work SE english

2020. március 30., hétfő, 20:48















Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them








30.03.2020 / 20:46




The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name






Title: Dr.
First name: Thomas
Last name(s): Vollmoeller

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Member of the managing body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

New Work SE


b) LEI

5299002VHN50DM9T9H37 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000NWRK013


b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition


c) Price(s) and volume(s)







Price(s) Volume(s)
170.50 EUR 102811.50 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
170.50 EUR 102811.50 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2020-03-27; UTC+2


f) Place of the transaction




Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR














30.03.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: New Work SE

Dammtorstraße 30

20354 Hamburg

Germany
Internet: https://www.new-work.se





 
End of News DGAP News Service



58705  30.03.2020 


Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum