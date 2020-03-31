DGAP-CMS: Allianz SE: Release of a capital market information

Munich, 31.03.2020



In the period from March 23, 2020 to, and including, March 27, 2020 Allianz SE has purchased a number of 537,555 shares within the framework of its ongoing share buy-back program which has been published by the announcement of March 6, 2020 pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. a) Regulation(EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 (1) Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052.



Shares were purchased as follows:



Date Number of shares Average price (EUR)



23.03.2020          322,530      131.1947

26.03.2020            20,423      152.3804

27.03.2020           194,602      152.9424



The total number of shares purchased in the context of the share buy-back program since March 9, 2020 through, and including, March 27, 2020 amounts to 2,244,804.



The purchase of shares is carried out exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) by a credit institution that has been commissioned by Allianz SE.



Detailed transaction information pursuant to Art. 2 (3) Delegated Regulation(EU) No 2016/1052 can be found on the website of Allianz SE (www.allianz.com).
















Language: English
Company: Allianz SE

Königinstr. 28

80802 München

Germany
Internet: www.allianz.com





 
