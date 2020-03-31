DGAP-DD: METRO AG english

2020. március 31., kedd, 14:52















Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them








31.03.2020 / 14:50




The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title:
First name: Herbert
Last name(s): Bolliger

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

METRO AG


b) LEI

5299006EQ03K3SSUYS12 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000BFB0019


b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition


c) Price(s) and volume(s)















































Price(s) Volume(s)
6.872 EUR 2040.984 EUR
6.882 EUR 867.132 EUR
6.89 EUR 1378.00 EUR
6.89 EUR 785.46 EUR
6.894 EUR 5604.822 EUR
6.896 EUR 806.832 EUR
6.9 EUR 25771.50 EUR
6.9 EUR 11578.20 EUR
6.9 EUR 13248.00 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
6.8978811 EUR 62080.93 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2020-03-30; UTC+2


f) Place of the transaction




Name: XETRA
MIC: XETA














31.03.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: METRO AG

Metro-Straße 1

40235 Dusseldorf

Germany
Internet: www.metroag.de





 
End of News DGAP News Service



58739  31.03.2020 


Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum