1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated







a) Name

Title:



First name:

Herbert

Last name(s):

Bolliger



2. Reason for the notification







a) Position / status

Position:

Member of the administrative or supervisory body







b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor







a) Name

METRO AG





b) LEI

5299006EQ03K3SSUYS12



4. Details of the transaction(s)







a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type:

Share

ISIN:

DE000BFB0019





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

6.872 EUR





2040.984 EUR



6.882 EUR





867.132 EUR



6.89 EUR





1378.00 EUR



6.89 EUR





785.46 EUR



6.894 EUR





5604.822 EUR



6.896 EUR





806.832 EUR



6.9 EUR





25771.50 EUR



6.9 EUR





11578.20 EUR



6.9 EUR





13248.00 EUR







d) Aggregated information

Price

Aggregated volume

6.8978811 EUR





62080.93 EUR







e) Date of the transaction

2020-03-30; UTC+2





f) Place of the transaction

Name:

XETRA

MIC:

XETA



