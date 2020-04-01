DGAP-AFR: GFT Technologies SE: Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Finanzberichten gemäß § 114, 115, 117 WpHG

2020. március 31., kedd, 16:40







DGAP Vorabbekanntmachung Finanzberichte: GFT Technologies SE


/ Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Rechnungslegungsberichten






GFT Technologies SE: Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Finanzberichten gemäß § 114, 115, 117 WpHG








31.03.2020 / 16:40



Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Finanzberichten gemäß § 114, 115, 117 WpHG übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.



Hiermit gibt die GFT Technologies SE bekannt, dass folgende Finanzberichte veröffentlicht werden:

Berichtsart: Jahresfinanzbericht


Sprache: Deutsch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 24.04.2020

Ort: https://www.gft.com/de/de/index/unternehmen/investor-relations/finanznachrichten-und-berichte/finanzberichte/

Berichtsart: Konzern-Jahresfinanzbericht


Sprache: Deutsch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 24.04.2020

Ort: https://www.gft.com/de/de/index/unternehmen/investor-relations/finanznachrichten-und-berichte/finanzberichte/


Sprache: Englisch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 24.04.2020

Ort: https://www.gft.com/int/en/index/company/investor-relations/financial-news-and-reports/financial-reports/

Berichtsart: Konzern-Finanzbericht (Halbjahr/Q2)


Sprache: Deutsch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 13.08.2020

Ort: https://www.gft.com/de/de/index/unternehmen/investor-relations/finanznachrichten-und-berichte/finanzberichte/


Sprache: Englisch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 13.08.2020

Ort: https://www.gft.com/int/en/index/company/investor-relations/financial-news-and-reports/financial-reports/













31.03.2020 Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.
Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de












Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: GFT Technologies SE

Schelmenwasenstraße 34

70567 Stuttgart

Deutschland
Internet: www.gft.com





 
Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service




1012155  31.03.2020 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1012155&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum