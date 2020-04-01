



31.03.2020









At the Ordinary Assembly of the DFL Deutsche Fußball Liga today, Tuesday, the Bundesliga and Bundesliga 2 clubs unanimously resolved to suspend match operations in Bundesliga and Bundesliga 2 until at least 30 April 2020 in light of the coronavirus and its consequences. A further extraordinary assembly is scheduled for 17 April 2020.

In today"s Ordinary Assembly potential scenarios and possible courses of action for the coming weeks and months were presented. Bearing in mind that developments in the weeks ahead will be shaped by external factors such as the spread of the virus and the political response, the following specific points were resolved.

As the current suspension of fixtures is presenting all 36 Bundesliga and Bundesliga 2 clubs with the same largely unforeseeable challenges through no fault of their own, the provisions of the licensing system are being adapted to the situation temporarily.

A medical task force has been established to draw up a concept for the medically justifiable resumption of match operations and training. The task force will begin by centrally documenting all COVID-19 cases at the Bundesliga and Bundesliga 2 clubs. The commission is also developing a procedure for the strict and independent testing of players and other staff members, including immediately prior to matchdays. In addition, organizational measures for preventing transmission at stadiums (hygiene, disinfection, distancing, etc.) and specific processes for organizing matches and training will be defined in close cooperation with external experts and authorities and set out in the form of standardized guidelines.

The Ordinary Assembly has unanimously renewed and agreed that it wanted to play the current season to the end by 30 June 2020 - including without spectators if absolutely necessary. Insofar as legally permissible and, of course, justifiable from a health perspective, these matches would take place with a minimal workforce in the areas of sports, media and general organization in the stadiums. The aim is to come to clear agreements within the leagues in order to allow reliable and binding solutions to be presented as soon as possible.

Dortmund, den 31 March 2020

