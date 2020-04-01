We refer to the voting rights notifications pursuant to Sections 33, 34 German Securities Trading Act ("WpHG") of Daniel Křetínský and Patrik Tkáč (group notifications) and Roman Korbačka dated 11 March 2020 concerning ProSiebenSat. 1 Media SE. We, acting on our own behalf and with regard to Daniel Křetínský and Patrik Tkáč also on behalf of CZECH MEDIA INVEST a.s. and RUBY Equity Investment S.à r.l. (together the "Notifying Persons"), for reason of exceeding the threshold of 10% of the voting rights resulting from shares in ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, herewith inform you pursuant to Section 43 WpHG about the objectives pursued with the acquisition of the voting rights and the origin of the funds used to make that certain acquisition as follows:





1. The acquisition of the voting rights in ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE serves the purpose to implement strategic objectives.

2. We intend to acquire additional voting rights during the course of the next twelve months.

3. We intend to exercise influence on the appointment or removal of members of the administrative, managing and supervisory bodies of ProSiebenSat. 1 Media SE in accordance with our shareholding in ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE.

4. Currently, we do not seek to materially change the capital structure of ProSiebenSat. 1 Media SE in particular regarding the ratio of equity and debt and the dividend policy.

5. Pursuant to Section 43 para. 1 sentence 4 WpHG, we hereby notify you, that RUBY Equity Investment S.à r.l. used debt capital to acquire the voting rights. Regarding the other Notifying Persons, the acquisition of voting rights occurred due to the attribution of voting rights in accordance with Section 34 para. 1sentence 1 no. 1 WpHG and Section 34 para. 2 WpHG. Therefore, neither equity nor debt capital has been used.