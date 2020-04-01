DGAP-Adhoc: Munich Re withdraws profit guidance for 2020 and discontinues share buy-back until further notice

2020. március 31., kedd, 18:19





DGAP-Ad-hoc: Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München / Key word(s): Change in Forecast/Share Buyback


Munich Re withdraws profit guidance for 2020 and discontinues share buy-back until further notice


31-March-2020 / 18:19 CET/CEST


Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Munich Re withdraws profit guidance for 2020 and discontinues share buy-back until further notice



 



In the first quarter of 2020, Munich Re"s property-casualty reinsurance segment saw a considerable claims burden from losses in connection with the effects of the significantly worsened COVID-19 crisis. The claims expenditure is due mainly to the cancellation and postponement of large events. Hence, even though work on the quarterly accounts has just begun, Munich Re only anticipates profits in the low three-digit million euro range for the first three months of 2020 (Q1 2019: €633m).



Owing to the great uncertainty concerning the macroeconomic and financial impacts of COVID-19, from today"s perspective - and assuming a burden from major man-made and natural-catastrophe losses that is otherwise in line with expectations - Munich Re will not attain its profit guidance of €2.8bn for 2020 as a whole.



Even after the impacts of capital-market and loss developments, Munich Re"s solvency ratio is still comfortably within the communicated optimal range of 175-220% of the requirement. The proposal to the Annual General Meeting on 29 April remains unchanged: that the dividend be increased to €9.80 per share. Implementation of the 2020/2021 share buy-back programme announced on 26 February 2020, however, will be discontinued until further notice and until there is greater clarity both on the actual burdens arising from COVID-19 and on capital requirements for potential organic or inorganic business opportunities.



Note: "Solvency ratio" excluding the application of transitional measures for technical provisions






Contact:

Dr. Christoph Klahold

General Counsel & Group Chief Compliance Officer







31-March-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de




























Language: English
Company: Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München

Königinstraße 107

80802 München

Germany
Phone: +49(0) 89 3891-0
Fax: +49(0) 89 399 056
E-mail: shareholder@munichre.com
Internet: www.munichre.com
ISIN: DE0008430026, DE0008430026
WKN: 843002, 843002
Indices: DAX, EURO STOXX 50
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Munich; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Mailand
EQS News ID: 1012215





 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service



1012215  31-March-2020 CET/CEST







fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1012215&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum