DGAP-Adhoc: Aumann AG: Aumann"s Executive Board recommends suspension of dividend payment for 2019

2020. március 31., kedd, 22:13





DGAP-Ad-hoc: Aumann AG / Key word(s): Dividend


Aumann AG: Aumann"s Executive Board recommends suspension of dividend payment for 2019


31-March-2020 / 22:13 CET/CEST


Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Beelen, 31 March 2020

 
Due to the latest development in the global COVID-19 pandemic, the Executive Board of Aumann AG ("Aumann", ISIN: DE000A2DAM03) decided today, to recommend the Annual General Meeting the suspension of the dividend payment for fiscal year 2019.


This decision does not stand for a change in Aumann"s dividend policy. Rather, the recent drastic intensification of the COVID-19 pandemic led to this decision, as effects on existing supply chains as well as on procurement and sales markets are currently not assessable. By fully retaining the distributable profit, the Executive Board intends to strengthen Aumann"s resilience to the challenges that lie ahead.


The Supervisory Board took notice of the Executive Board"s decision in a consenting manner. Taking into account the further development of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Supervisory Board will timely consult with the Executive Board before the invitation to the Annual General Meeting will be published, to pass a resolution on the distribution of profits.



About Aumann AG


Aumann AG

Dieselstrasse 6

48361 Beelen

Germany

www.aumann.com


The Executive Board

Rolf Beckhoff (CEO)

Sebastian Roll (CFO)


The Supervisory Board

Gert-Maria Freimuth (Chairman)

Christoph Weigler

Dr. Christof Nesemeier 


Court of registration

Münster Local Court, register number: HRB 16399

For further information, please contact


Investor Relations

André Schütz

+49 2586 888 7807

ir@aumann.com







31-March-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de


























Language: English
Company: Aumann AG

Dieselstraße 6

48361 Beelen

Germany
Phone: +49 (0) 2586 888-7800
Fax: +49 (0) 2586 888-7805
E-mail: info@aumann.com
Internet: www.aumann.com
ISIN: DE000A2DAM03
WKN: A2DAM0
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1012299





 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service



1012299  31-March-2020 CET/CEST







fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1012299&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum