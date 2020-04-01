

Beelen, 31 March 2020





Due to the latest development in the global COVID-19 pandemic, the Executive Board of Aumann AG ("Aumann", ISIN: DE000A2DAM03) decided today, to recommend the Annual General Meeting the suspension of the dividend payment for fiscal year 2019.





This decision does not stand for a change in Aumann"s dividend policy. Rather, the recent drastic intensification of the COVID-19 pandemic led to this decision, as effects on existing supply chains as well as on procurement and sales markets are currently not assessable. By fully retaining the distributable profit, the Executive Board intends to strengthen Aumann"s resilience to the challenges that lie ahead.





The Supervisory Board took notice of the Executive Board"s decision in a consenting manner. Taking into account the further development of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Supervisory Board will timely consult with the Executive Board before the invitation to the Annual General Meeting will be published, to pass a resolution on the distribution of profits.





About Aumann AG





Aumann AG



Dieselstrasse 6



48361 Beelen



Germany



www.aumann.com





The Executive Board



Rolf Beckhoff (CEO)



Sebastian Roll (CFO)





The Supervisory Board



Gert-Maria Freimuth (Chairman)



Christoph Weigler



Dr. Christof Nesemeier





Court of registration



Münster Local Court, register number: HRB 16399



For further information, please contact





Investor Relations



André Schütz



+49 2586 888 7807



ir@aumann.com

