DGAP-Adhoc: Aumann AG: Aumann"s Executive Board recommends suspension of dividend payment for 2019
2020. március 31., kedd, 22:13
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Aumann AG / Key word(s): Dividend
Beelen, 31 March 2020
Due to the latest development in the global COVID-19 pandemic, the Executive Board of Aumann AG ("Aumann", ISIN: DE000A2DAM03) decided today, to recommend the Annual General Meeting the suspension of the dividend payment for fiscal year 2019.
This decision does not stand for a change in Aumann"s dividend policy. Rather, the recent drastic intensification of the COVID-19 pandemic led to this decision, as effects on existing supply chains as well as on procurement and sales markets are currently not assessable. By fully retaining the distributable profit, the Executive Board intends to strengthen Aumann"s resilience to the challenges that lie ahead.
The Supervisory Board took notice of the Executive Board"s decision in a consenting manner. Taking into account the further development of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Supervisory Board will timely consult with the Executive Board before the invitation to the Annual General Meeting will be published, to pass a resolution on the distribution of profits.
About Aumann AG
Aumann AG
Dieselstrasse 6
48361 Beelen
Germany
www.aumann.com
The Executive Board
Rolf Beckhoff (CEO)
Sebastian Roll (CFO)
The Supervisory Board
Gert-Maria Freimuth (Chairman)
Christoph Weigler
Dr. Christof Nesemeier
Court of registration
Münster Local Court, register number: HRB 16399
For further information, please contact
Investor Relations
André Schütz
+49 2586 888 7807
ir@aumann.com
Language:
|English
Company:
|Aumann AG
|Dieselstraße 6
|48361 Beelen
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0) 2586 888-7800
|Fax:
|+49 (0) 2586 888-7805
|E-mail:
|info@aumann.com
|Internet:
|www.aumann.com
ISIN:
|DE000A2DAM03
WKN:
|A2DAM0
Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID:
|1012299
End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
1012299 31-March-2020 CET/CEST
